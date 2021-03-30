In this past year of pandemic, need in the Stanwood and Camano area has been great.
Fortunately, community generosity has never been more abundant.
To express the appreciation for the time, talent and resources given, three outstanding community contributors were honored at the 15th annual Stanwood-Camano Philanthropist of the Year Awards — prerecorded and posted online at s-caf.org/philanthropy awards this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The awards were presented by the Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation — whose mission is to facilitate projects and philanthropy that enhances the community.
SCAF executive director Bev Pronishan kicked the virtual program off with a recap of the past difficult year.
“This community has long been known for its deep commitment to philanthropy, and at no time has that been more apparent than in the last year when many of our friends and community members found themselves in dire situations and in need of extra support,” she said. “As always our community stepped up to meet those needs."
‘We’re happy to help out wherever we can’
The Heritage Bank Business Making a Difference Award honors the contributions of a for-profit business. This year the award went to Doug Thomas, president and CEO of Bellingham Cold Storage, which in 2020 began leasing space in the former Twin City Foods warehouse.
The award was presented by Kathy Moe, executive director of Stanwood Camano Food Bank, who nominated Thomas.
She described how Thomas and his company had provided additional storage areas for perishable and nonperishable food bank items.
“They offered us space, which is exactly what we needed,” Moe said. “Because of this, the food bank was able to feed hundreds of families during the holidays.”
Thomas said that his company is pleased to help the community.
“Bellingham Cold Storage is really excited to be in the Stanwood community with our new facility, and we’re happy to help out wherever we can,” he said.
‘Standing up for those who are in need’
The Floyd & Delores Jones Spirit of Philanthropy Award, which honors those who have a deep commitment to philanthropy, was presented to Shawn Yanity, chairman of the Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians.
Yanity was nominated by Stanwood Camano Food Bank Executive Director Kathy Moe and John Cermak, fire chief of North County Fire/EMS.
Moe and Cermak both described the gratitude for the $300,000 that each organization received last year.
“This incredibly generous donation made it possible for hundreds of families to get the food they needed," Moe said. "They exemplify the spirit of philanthropy."
"Shawn has also been very helpful with the Tribe in supporting us in numerous ways," Cermak said.
In accepting the award, Yanity expressed the commitment of the Stillaguamish to helping those in need.
"The Tribe isn’t into doing these things for recognition," he said. "We’re about supporting organizations that do a lot of hard work for our community and standing up for those who are in need."
‘I just love people’
The Bob & Glenda Mitchell Pay It Forward Award went to Tasha Branch, broker/owner of Realty One Clarity Group. Each year, the name of the award, which honors an outstanding volunteer, changes to reflect its prior recipient.
The award was presented by Lincoln Hill Principal Ryan Ovenell, who nominated Branch.
“Tasha Branch gives of her own time, talents and resources to benefit a wide range of community members’ lives,” he said.
Ovenell listed all the places where Branch volunteers her time, including helping out at the Stanwood Camano Food Bank, organizing various charity fundraisers events and serving on local boards.
“She understands that members of our community must have their most basic needs met first before we can grow as we should,” Ovenell said.
In accepting her award, Banks expressed her commitment to helping others succeed.
“It's not really work — it’s seeing a need and figuring out how to make lives better and therefore make your own life better,” she said. “I just love people and love doing what I do.”
The program continued with SCAF board member Ian Gleadle recognizing others whose generosity has made a difference in the past year, including volunteers from the Camano Center, the Stanwood Senior and Community Center, Safe Harbor Free Clinic, and the Stanwood Camano School District.
Pronishan concluded the virtual program with a message of gratitude.
“At the Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation we see philanthropy in action every day,” she said. “We want to thank each and every one of our donors who participate actively in helping to make Stanwood and Camano a healthier and more vibrant community.”
