Stanwood City council members Rob Johnson, Elizabeth Callaghan and Sid Roberts have applied for the vacant position of mayor after Leonard Kelley resigned July 6 due to health reasons.
On Thursday, council members will determine who will serve as mayor until the end of Kelley’s term, Dec. 31, 2021.
Applicants will each give a 5-minute presentation. The rest of the Council will vote after a discussion in executive session where, according to state law, council members can “evaluate the qualifications of a candidate for appointment to elective office. However, any interview of such candidate and final action appointing a candidate to elective office shall be in a meeting open to the public.”
Applicants will not vote or participate in the executive session.
After the mayor is chosen, the Council will decide in August the appointment process to fill the newly vacant Council seat, Ferguson said.
According to city statute, the mayor and seven council members are elected. The mayor serves as chief administrative officer and the Council as the legislative body. The Council formulates and adopts city policies and the mayor carries them out.
The mayor attends and presides over Council meetings but does not vote, except in the case of a tie. The mayor can veto the Council's actions, but the veto can be overridden by a majority plus one of the entire Council. Stanwood’s city administrator serves under the mayor to oversee city administrative and policies, allowing the mayor to focus on policy development and political leadership, according to the city.
The public can watch into the Council meeting online through a link on stanwoodwa.org; scroll down to the calendar and click on the July 23 Council meeting. Applicants’ submittals can be downloaded at stanwoodwa.org/486/Mayoral-Vacancy.
The Council met July 9 to decide how to replace Kelley, who resigned July 6 after serving as mayor since 2013. In a 4-3 vote, the Council decided that a current member would replace Kelley for the rest of his term. Before the vote, council members discussed whether to open the application process to eligible residents or stick with the current council members.
Ultimately, Callaghan, Roberts and Johnson were the only council members to apply, leaving the choice up to the remaining council members: Steve Shepro, Dianne White, Timothy Pearce and Judy Williams.
Johnson, serving seven years on the Council, is chairman of the city's Public Works Committee and is on the Finance Committee. He’s also a commissioner for the North County Regional Fire Authority. An insurance agent and financial adviser since 1977, he still operates his practice. He’s served as a state House representative and on the Mount Vernon School Board before moving to Stanwood in 2011. He has an extensive background in disaster management, including floods and earthquakes.
“Issues in Stanwood always include streets, sewers, water, public safety and planning for growth,” Johnson write in his Letter of Interest. “I have extensive exposure to those subjects along with extensive background in business and finance.”
Callaghan has been on the Planning Commission or the City Council for the past 10 years. She’s served on the Public Safety, Community Development, and Public Works council committees. She teaches history and mentors new teachers at Grace Academy, a private Christian school in Marysville.
“As mayor, I would help our community find ways to safely join together again in whatever capacity we can,” Callaghan wrote in her Letter of Interest. “As restrictions are lifted, and the virus weakens, many of our local events will need to be reevaluated. The city can help be a facilitator and a support to get all of our creative and capable citizens working together to rebuild what we love most about living in this beautiful small town.”
Roberts was appointed to the Planning Commission in 2018 and elected to the Council in 2019. He serves on the Public Health Advisory Council at Snohomish Health District. He’s been a real estate broker and small business owner for 36 years, learning about land use and the platting process. His roots in Stanwood began in 1988, but he also lived in Lynnwood where he served on that City Council from 2012-15.
“In government, I believe in collaboration, transparency and honest debate,” Roberts wrote in his Letter of Interest. “I can be seen walking all over Stanwood most every morning. I enjoy chatting with neighbors and discussing the issues of our town. I believe in a robust and strong city council. I believe in a strong mayor and value having a capable city manager like we currently have.”
