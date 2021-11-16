The Stanwood City Council raised questions about a possible 127-home development before ultimately voting to move a 30-acre annexation request forward.
The council discussed whether the city could slow development by holding off on expanding city limits, but voted 5 to 1 to forward the Kottsick annexation request to the Snohomish County Boundary Review Board, which is the next step in the process. Council member Steve Shepro was the lone no vote.
Edwards Development Group, on behalf of Marlyn Kottsick, has applied to annex 30 acres into the city. Kottsick owns 40 acres in two parcels at 7615 284th St. NW and 28801 80th Ave. NW, at the northern edge of the Urban Growth Area.
This land lies north of Cedar Hill Estates, the partially built 90-plus unit development on the northeast corner of 80th Avenue and 284th Street NW. Kottsick’s property is between the future 91-home Chandlers Reserve development to the west and the already built Copper Station development to the east.
Of Kottsick’s two 20-acre parcels, one straddles the UGA boundary line. The owner has been granted a boundary adjustment from the county and is ready for the next step of the annexation, which allows the 10 acres within the UGA to be annexed.
The Kottsick property wraps around the south and east side of Mike and Robin Carmichael’s property. They live among trees in a rural area that's rapidly developing and don’t want to annex into the city.
The city recently brokered a meeting with developers and the Carmichaels to iron out concerns.
Kottsick has an easement from 80th Avenue along the Carmichaels' private driveway to access a house to the east. The developer agreed to relinquish the easement and route traffic into the new development further south.
The developer will direct drainage water away from the Carmichaels' property.
A pipeline easement will remain in open space and provide a 60-foot buffer between the Carmichaels' driveway and the back of the proposed new residential lots.
Control what you can
While the council was only deciding on the Kottsick annexation in its Nov. 10 meeting, some spoke with concern of the plan that could add 127 more houses to an area with other developments, traffic and drainage issues.
During Monday’s public hearing, Mike Carmichael told the council that south of his property, Cedar Hill’s 90-plus homes is underway and to the west, Chandler’s Reserve has cleared trees and is being bulldozed to get ready for 91 houses.
“What is the city of Stanwood going to do? Where are people going to work?” Carmichael said during the public hearing.
He said he feared the area becoming a bedroom community.
“Where has the originality of the small town gone? Let’s get smart about the long-term plans for Stanwood,” he said.
Council member Darren Robb wondered, “What do we want our city to look like going forward?”
Robb asked where children there would go to school, while Council member Sid Roberts asked where they would play, considering a lack of parks in that area.
Shepro asked how this development benefits the city.
“I think this is premature,” Shepro said.
He said the development with an average of three people in 127 homes would increase Stanwood’s population of 7,500 by 5%. The impact that hundreds of new residents would be considerable on the library, water supply, parks and traffic.
“I’m not against the annexation, but the timing is wrong. Stanwood is already growing at an extremely fast rate,” Shepro said.
Council member Dianne White said she had a different opinion.
“What happens if you don’t annex, is you get developments outside the city,” White said.
Developers will still build, but they’d get permits and pay fees in the county, then the city would miss out on development money and would eventually have to annex a development that’s not built to city standards, she said.
“I’ve been here long enough to see what happens when you push back on annexation. Copper Station was put off and developed in the county,” Council member Tim Pearce said of the 185-home development in the Cedarhome neighborhood.
Council member Judy Williams said, “We can have more control over the how the developers build it and have a lot more say as to what that looks like if we’re involved in that process.”
Now with the council majority’s approval, an 'intention to annex' notice will be filed with the Boundary Review Board for a ruling, possibly with modifications. Then the annexation will come back to the council for a final decision. If approved, the owner can come back for the development process.
In other council business
- Council signed off on the Heritage Park ball field renovation as completed. TayEx replaced the old drainage system and installed irrigation, fencing, added infield mix and seeded the ball field for a total of $1,742,526.
- Council approved final acceptance of upgrades to the sewer line along Pioneer Highway, near Triangle Drive. Pellco’s initial bid was increased by $44,635 to deal with conflicts with a waterline and soil conditions and to upsize a line that crossed Pioneer Highway. The $1 million project was less than the engineer’s estimate of $1.5 million.
- Council approved an agreement between the city and county for either entity to periodically hire workers for road service projects. For example, the city often employs county workers to stripe city roads.
- Council approved the salary and benefits schedule for 2022, allowing wage increases to keep up with inflation, which was important to attract and retain workers, officials said.
- Council members took the second of three looks at the Planning Commission’s proposed revisions to city code that result in a more cohesive, streamlined permitting process. All year, planning commissioners have worked to organize city ordinances regarding permits and zoning. They’ve eliminated duplicate information and conflicting codes and reorganized it so the permitting process flows smoothly.
- Council is reviewing and updating the city’s budget with changes that have been approved since last November when the biennial budget was first put in place. Financial Director David Hammond reported that the city’s economic outlook remains positive and stable for the second half of the biennium, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, however it’s affected by inflation and high unemployment.
- Council approved the first reading on a measure that would increase the 2022 property tax levy by 1% over the 2021 levy amount, the increase allowed. A typical residence valued at $369,700 was taxed $562 in 2021. In 2022, a house of that value would be taxed $550 — with no increase in the total levy — or $555 with a 1% increase. The tax rate per $1,000 valuation would go down because property values have increased 9.9% on average, Hammond said.
- Hammond recommended adjustments to update the budget in the first reading of a mid-biennium review. The updates revise estimates, show transfers between funds and changes to the timing of projects. A key budget amendment was to transfer surplus money in the General Fund for one-time expenditures. So a surplus of $1.5 million will be transferred to the Building Capital Fund for the future City Hall Project and nearly $450,000 to the Parks Improvement Fund.
