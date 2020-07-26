Three challengers are seeking to unseat Sid Logan on the Snohomish County Public Utility District.
The winner will sit on the three-member nonpartisan commission that oversees the Snohomish County PUD, the second-largest publicly owned utility in the state, which serves more than 350,000 electric customers in Snohomish County and on Camano Island.
Logan, Rob Toyer, Bruce King and Charles Cheshvan Sias are running for the six-year term to represent District 1, which covers the northern half of the county, including Stanwood, Everett, Marysville, Arlington, Granite Falls and Darrington, as well as Camano Island in Island County. Ballots were be mailed in mid-July for the Aug. 4 primary.
Logan, who worked as an engineer for 14 years prior to serving as operations manager at Arlington School District from 2008 to 2016, said his top priority is to help guide the utility as efficiently as possible.
"I am working hard to keep electric and water rates as low as possible while maintaining reliability and preparing your PUD for the future. 2020 will be our third year in a row with no electric rate increase. I am very optimistic that the budget the commission adopts this fall will not increase rates again for next year," he wrote.
Rob Toyer, financial adviser and tax preparer who previously served on the Marysville City Council from 2011-19, wrote that his time as a U.S. Marine and degree in business administration will help with managing the utility.
"I want to know that Snohomish County will be financially ready to handle the challenges that my daughter's generation will face. As your PUD Commissioner, I will keep her and the next generation in mind as I seek the most responsible decisions on behalf of the taxpayer," he wrote.
Charles Cheshvan Sias, a retired aviation maintenance technician at Boeing and an Army veteran, wrote that he is running to ensure affordable electric and water rates, to keep constituents informed, and to "make sure that the daily operations of the PUD function at cost effective capacity."
Bruce King, who is running a third time for the seat, is a farmer who previously as a software engineer for Microsoft.
"In my view the PUD should support our community in every way it can," he wrote. "Spending its budget locally, providing stable and affordable utility rates, and improving our service area by promoting internet for our urban and rural areas."
