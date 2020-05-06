A 26-year-old Stanwood man was arrested after leading police in a 52-mile high-speed chase through three counties Tuesday night.
This 4-year-old passenger — the man's daughter — was unharmed after the chase from Bellevue to Skagit County ended when the 2013 Ford F-150 ran over a spike strip.
The Washington State Patrol said a trooper attempted to stop the allegedly speeding driver at 6:30 p.m. on I-405 in Bellevue. The driver pulled over and the trooper took the man's information back to his patrol car to check on the driver and the registration, WSP said in a news release. The trooper discovered there was a protection order against the driver involving a young child.
At this point, WSP said the driver sped away at speeds up to 105 mph, leading a pursuit northbound where the man collided with a trailer in Snohomish County but continued driving. The pursuit continued on county roads and was brought to an end after spike strips were deployed successfully and a PIT maneuver was used near Cedardale Road and Starbird Road in Skagit County, troopers said.
The driver was arrested. Troopers confirmed the child was a missing 4-year-old girl from New Mexico. The father had driven to New Mexico and took the child, troopers said.
The driver was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on charges of felony eluding, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and hit and run.
