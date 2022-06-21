Bella Siddle is heading back to Akron.
Siddle won the super stock division Saturday at the 15th annual Windermere Stanwood-Camano Soap Box Derby on Camano Island to win a trip to the 84th annual All-American Soap Box Derby Race Week in Akron, Ohio, taking place July 17-23.
Last year, Siddle won the All-American Soap Box Derby rally stock division, becoming the first racer from Washington to win a national title since David Krussow of Tacoma in 1966.
In 2019, she won the local race’s stock division to advance to Ohio. In 2020, the local derby was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Arrowhead Ranch supported three local racers — including Siddle — who qualified through rally races in the previous season.
Timmy McCann won the stock division title Saturday and will join Siddle in Akron for the All-American race, where competitors vie for the title of world champion and more than $36,000 in college scholarships.
The two were among 78 racers to battle two-by-two down the derby track at Arrowhead Ranch in front of nearly 1,000 spectators under cloudy-but-dry skies to enjoy a full day of racing at the largest derby west of the Mississippi River.
The friends, family and fans lined each side of the two-lane 1,000-foot-long track that runs from the down to the finish line and silo at the base of the track, home to announcer Ed Bednarczyk and statistician John Swanson.
The local soap box derby event incorporates science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills, while encouraging active mentorship and family collaboration throughout the derby car-building process. Most racers and family members have spent the past few weeks attending driving and building clinics in addition to working on their cars, many of which are paid for by local businesses.
In the stock division, the combined weight of the stock car, wheels and driver cannot exceed 200 pounds. For the super stock division, the combined weight cannot exceed 240 pounds. Stock division drivers must be ages 7-13; super stock drivers must be ages 9-17.
About 200 volunteers helped make the derby possible, led by volunteer coordinator Myra Reinhard from Coastal Community Bank.
The derby’s two largest trophies, the Harry Brown Sportsmanship Award and the Pat Richardson Positive Impact Award, are named after long-time volunteers.
Brown, who died in 2017, volunteered at the local derby since it started, helping with everything from assisting a family in building a car to arriving at 4:30 a.m. on race day to put on the event.
Richardson, who died in 2019, was generous to many causes in the community, especially those that had a positive impact on kids. He gave his time, money and equipment to help the race.
Derby racer Kennedy Steen won the Pat Richardson Positive Impact Award, and Sawyer Long won the Harry Brown Sportsmanship Award.
Super Stock:
- Bella Siddle
- Aubree Rogers
- Kaylee Smith
- Nicolai DeFreest
- Naomi Placzek
- Kai Cardon
- Olivia Holmes
- Camden Tatarian
Stock Division:
- Timmy McCann
- Jaxx Menzie
- Ethan Rochon
- Priscilla Siddle
- Titus Placzek
- Sawyer Long
- Sammy McCann
- Cara Finney
