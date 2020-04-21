Stanwood-Camano nonprofits got a boost last week.
The Stanwood Camano Area Foundation awarded $80,000 to 10 nonprofits located in or directly serving the Stanwood-Camano community. The money came from three SCAF funds: The RE/MAX Community Chest grant fund contributed $34,000, Making Life Work provided $30,000 and the Stanwood-Camano Disaster Relief Fund contributed $16,000.
The grants were made to “help sustain nonprofits that don’t have the reserves to get them through the closure, and to support local nonprofits providing critical community services,” SCAF officials said in a news release.
Since the COVID 19 outbreak, the primary revenue sources for many nonprofits have disappeared. At the same time, for those nonprofits that serve vulnerable community members, the need for services skyrocketed.
For other nonprofits, the lost revenue means not having the cash flow to pay for fixed operating expenses like utilities, maintenance and insurance that do not go away just because the doors are closed.
“The grants are not enough, but it certainly helps,” SCAF Executive Director Bev Pronishan said. “Most are just treading water. They’re still desperate. They’re just hanging on.”
In addition to continuing to seek direct donations, SCAF will participate in Giving Tuesday Now — a new global day of giving that will take place on May 5, in addition to the regularly scheduled Giving Tuesday event typically held after Thanksgiving.
“Let’s come together to drive a spike of generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation, and support for communities and nonprofits around the world,” according to the Giving Tuesday website. “Together we can heal. Be a part of the solution: show your support and rally to do some good.”
Pronishan said SCAF will participate May 5 through scgive.org.
The 10 local nonprofits receiving grants:
- American Legion Post 92: $3,500 to help cover operating costs while closed
- Camano Center: $15,000 to provide critical services for Camano Island seniors such as meals-on-wheels, grocery/prescription pick-up, medical transportation.
- Community Resource Center: $15,000 to provide emergency assistance for families in need
- Housing Hope: $2,500 to provide housing assistance for homeless families
- Sherwood Community Services: $1,000 to provide support for young children with developmental disabilities
- Stanwood Area Historical Society: $6,000 to help cover operating costs while closed
- Stanwood Community & Senior Center: $15,000 to help cover operating costs while closed
- Stanwood-Camano Food Bank: $15,000 to provide food for families in need
- Stanwood-Camano School District: $2,000 to provide remote internet access for students
- YMCA of Snohomish County: $5,000 to provide emergency child care for essential worker families
Checking in on local nonprofits
Camano Center: camanocenter.org, 360-387-0222 or mail at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island, WA 98282. Windermere will match the first $5,000 in donations.
Stanwood Camano Food Bank: stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org or mail checks to Stanwood Camano Food Bank, P.O. Box 1285, Stanwood, WA 98292.
Resource Center of Stanwood Camano: crc-sc.org, or mail checks to P.O. Box 935, Stanwood, WA 98292
Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation: s-caf.org to donate to a the general Stanwood-Camano Disaster Relief Fund for area nonprofits. SCAF will match up to $25,000 in recurring donations.
Stanwood Community and Senior Center: stanwoodseniorcenter.org or mail checks to 7430 276th St. NW, Stanwood WA 98292.
Safe Harbor Free Clinic: safeharborfreeclinic.org or 7209 265th Suite 203, Stanwood, WA 98292.
