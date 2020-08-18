9 boating safety tips
1. Let someone know before you go, including expected return, boat description and hull number.
2. Always check the tide table and weather conditions before launch.
3. Have all Coast Guard-required safety items onboard.
4. Life jackets should be worn. Otherwise, they should be in reach and not strapped down on a kayak or small boat.
5. Know how to set anchor and practice this skill so that the vessel doesn't drift while rescue crews are searching.
6. Keep cell phone charged and handy.
7. Knowing how to give a latitude and longitude of your last known location is helpful. A simple hold of the screen on Google maps near your location will pull up your coordinates and set the red pin.
8. If you are in the water, assume the HELP position. That basically means curling up in the fetal position to retain as much heat as possible.
9. Pay for an annual subscription to a boat towing service. Rescue crews may not be able to tow your boat.
