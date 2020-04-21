Stanwood officials have determined Chandler’s Reserve, a proposed housing development north of the city, will not have an adverse environmental impact.
The city set forth several mitigation points regarding traffic and easements to protect the wooded ravine and pipeline.
Chandler’s Reserve proposes 91 single-family homes on 26.76 acres at 28414 80th Ave. NW, Stanwood. Roads will access the lots from 80th Avenue NW and a continuation of 83rd Drive NW, a dead end in the Candle Ridge community.
The city’s determination of nonsignificance includes mitigations to address traffic on 80th Avenue NW and an environmental buffer to the ravine and creek on the northern border.
Traffic
The development will connect to intersection of 80th Avenue NW and 284th Street NW.
A point of mitigation is that 11 lots will be accessed through a continuation of 83rd Drive, and not 80th Avenue. All of the lots will have access through the internal roadway network within the development.
Current traffic concerns, such as speeding and sight distance issues, must be addressed at 80th Avenue and 284th Street NW with a four-way stop, traffic circle or other means. The city has to approve the suggested solution before the subdivision’s public hearing.
Native Growth Protection
Developers will establish a Native Growth Protection Area easement before the city schedules a public hearing for the development. The easement is to protect the northern boundary and prevent impacts to the ravine, Douglas Creek and wetlands. The site plan will delineate the steep slope, stream and buffers.
Temporary signage and fencing shall be installed along the critical area buffer before the property is graded, with permanent reflective signage and split rail fencing installed before final plat approval.
Stormwater runoff is to be collected in a detention vault with a controlled release downslope to Douglas Creek above the high water line with a dissipater to minimize erosion.
Utilities
The property owner will dedicate a 20-foot easement north of the existing pipeline easement for a total width of 50 feet. The owner will record a written agreement covering what activities will be allowed on the easement, such as fences, sheds, decks, landscaping kennels or play structures, and who is responsible to remove them.
Comment on the plan
The public can comment until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 28. Email amy.rusko@ci.stanwood.wa.us or send a letter to 10220 270th Street NW, Stanwood WA 98292.
Find the Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance Decision with links to environmental checklist and supporting documents at stanwoodwa.org under Public Notice. To receive a paper copy, submit a public record request on the city’s website to pick up at City Hall.
