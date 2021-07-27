Don Croghan still makes the rounds, selling handcrafted fishing tackle.
The 92-year-old designs and manufactures Lucky Leaders and Crogie’s fishing tackle, which is popular with local fishing enthusiasts.
He lives in north Seattle and drives as far as Deception Pass to replenish stock in fishing tackle stores in Skagit, Snohomish and Island counties. Every other week, he swings by Camano Marine to go over inventory with co-owner Leslie Hawthorne. They fill empty spots, and perhaps she’ll try a new lure.
Tackle therapy
This homegrown fishing tackle business began on the kitchen table as therapy for his son. Now it serves double duty as a creative outlet that keeps Don Croghan’s mind sharp.
In 1977, Ron Croghan, then 19, was riding motorcycles with a friend. A drunk driver ran a stop sign and hit them, killing the friend and severely injuring the son.
After an extended stay in the hospital, Ron Croghan was a long time recovering at home. In 1985, Lucky Leaders began as a tentative livelihood.
“It took us a while to come up with this particular business. We thought of many things, but this is something (Ron) could do. And this is something that Don likes to do,” wife Lilly Croghan said. “(Ron) was left with a severe learning disability, he learns by repetition, so in this kind of work … it’s repetitive. It’s worked out great.”
“There was a little tackle store close to us, I started tying leaders for him,” Don Croghan said.
Then he approached a larger store, Camano Marine — that was three sets of owners ago — and they tried out his lures. Selling at Camano Marine led to supplying 10-12 other stores.
The business has evolved and is no longer on the kitchen table. Ron Croghan, now 66, still lives with his parents, helping in the tackle business that gives father and son something productive to do.
“My shop is about 20 by 20, and you wouldn’t want to go in there, but I know where most everything is,” he said.
When the fishing tackle business began, Don Croghan worked in the office of a stevedoring company. He was working both jobs for six years until he retired at age 62.
He gets great satisfaction from the art of making lures.
“I’ve never been able to just sit in the rocking chair, and I don’t want to,” he said. “It keeps me sharp and not having dementia. I get to create things in my mind. I make them and people buy them.”
“He has a fantastic memory; he still remembers everything,” Lilly Croghan said.
Art of the lure
Don Croghan builds the lures to move through the water to attract fish. He assesses the weight of each lure, and how it will turn, spin or move in the water. Different fish are attracted to different colors, shapes, sizes and styles of lures. Some lures are crimped to have a pattern; some have different colors that fish can see at different times of day underwater.
“It’s quite a science behind the creative side of it, as well,” Hawthorne said.
“If it’s something new and he doesn’t have it, a guy has to have it in his tackle box whether he catches anything with it or not,” Don Croghan said. “I like to create new ones. Sometimes I’ll do it in the middle of the night.”
After his wife couldn’t find her keys, he made her a key chain out of a bright pink spoon lure.
Then he added key chains and earrings into his line.
Don Croghan also had to navigate supply chains to find the parts he needs for specific types of lures. For example, some lures have a “wedding ring,” a tiny band set with glittery white stones.
“It took me 18 years to find where to get those,” he said.
Hawthorne and Don Croghan talked about the possibility of a huge humpy run in September. Humpies tend to go for pink lures, so Hawthorne makes sure to stock them.
Not only do lures have to catch the fish’s attention, they have to catch the buyer’s eye. Men tend to like red lures, Don Croghan said. “I like red.”
Since the Lucky Leaders business took off with its first account at Camano Marine, it now provides 70% of the store’s fishing tackle.
“We have customers especially coming in and asking for his lures,” Hawthorne said. “Don is old school in his thinking that his customers come first. If it doesn’t sell, he takes it back. He’s generous with giving us information and standing behind his product.”
His goal is to continue Lucky Leaders until he’s 100.
“Many have quit and the fishing isn’t as good as it used to be, but I keep plugging along,” Croghan said.
