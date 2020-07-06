Boatloads of crabbers hope to kick off the Fourth of July weekend with a bang when the seaso…

Educational resources available to help reduce loss of crab pots

The Snohomish County Marine Resources Committee and the Northwest Straits Initiative have been working together for nearly two decades to prevent lost or damaged crab pots. Each year an estimated 12,000 crab pots are lost in Puget Sound and thanks to the work of the Northwest Straits Initiative, crabbers are learning how to avoid adding to the problem. Lost crab pots continue to capture crab with no one to harvest them, resulting in nearly 180,000 Dungeness crab lost each year.

There are several ways crabbers can prevent losing their pots:

Avoid marine transit and ferry lanes.

Check tides and currents. Avoid crabbing during strong tidal changes and currents.

Make buoys more visible. Add a second buoy or stick and flag.

Use a weighted line to sink below the surface and avoid being cut by passing boats.

Weight your pot so they do not move in high currents or tidal changes.

Use longer line. Use one-third more line than the water depth to allow for tide changes.

Secure lid and escape panels with biodegradable cotton escape cord. This allows crabs to escape from lost pots after the cord degrades.

Stay with your pot. A watched pot will bring home more crab.

Information: derelictgear.org.