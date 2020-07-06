Fireworks lit up the sky and crabbers filled their pots over the busier-than-usual holiday weekend.
Meanwhile, Camano Island Fire & Rescue and North County Fire & EMS officials reported a slight uptick in calls for service.
North County Fire chief John Cermak said there was a fire where a person was burned and airlifted to an area hospital early Sunday. The fire happened in a motorhome on Stanwood Bryant Road. No other details were immediately available at press time.
North County Fire typically responds to 10-12 emergency calls in a 24-hour shift. Over the holiday weekend, the agency responded to 18 calls for service, Cermak said.
“Things seemed mellow and no large gatherings,” said Cermak, noting fewer traditional neighborhood parties and gatherings.
On the island, CIFR officials said they responded to 20 calls, up from 14 a year ago, including a brush fire at Camano Island State Park caused by fireworks.
The fire burned a 80-foot by 100-foot section of the bluff above the beach, CIFR spokeswoman Bronlea Mishler said.
“Witnesses said it was started by kids on the beach shooting fireworks,” according to Mishler. “Our crews contained the fire, and it burned itself out.”
CIFR crews also responded to a few smaller brush fires also likely started by fireworks, she said.
Jessical McCready, Camano Island Chamber of Commerce executive director, said she and local businesses noticed more people on the island than previous July 4 holidays.
“It’s always busy on holiday weekends, but the presence of more RVs at peoples’ houses was different,” said McCready, noting that COVID-19 restrictions possibly led more people to camp at the homes of friends or family. “Parts of the island looked more like a National Park campground.”
The state parks and their day-use parking lots were full, lured by sunny skies and pleasant temperatures, she said.
On the water, crabbers reported catching a healthy amount of Dungeness crab, but not everyone was hitting their limit of five per person.
Summer crabbing season in marine areas 8-1 and 8-2 around Stanwood and Camano Island, and most other areas, will be open Thursdays through Mondays each week. However, officials urge crabbers to be aware that no sport crab fisheries will be open Tuesdays or Wednesdays. All shellfish gear must be removed from the water on closed days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.