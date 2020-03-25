As more and more people are affected by the economic fallout from COVID-19, questions are mounting from Stanwood-Camano business owners and employees. Here are some resources to access information, relief and more.
General information
- Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order lists these businesses and jobs as essential.
- Washington state has launched an official COVID-19 response webpage
- The city of Stanwood has collected information for local businesses and for residents.
Help for businesses
- There are emergency small business loans of up to $2 million available from the U.S. Small Business Administration
- Stanwood and Camano Island Businesses are asked to complete this Economic Impact Survey to help our region recover from the economic effects of COVID-19.
- Officials outline how to prepare workplaces for COVID-19
- A Business Resiliency Guide to help business owners assess risks and make contingency plans that will enable business to recover.
Help for employees
- Paid family and medical leave
- Various benefits are available to workers under specific COVID-19 scenarios
- Applying for or renewing a health insurance plan through Washington Health Plan Finder (through April 8)
Help for those who have lost jobs
- Unemployment benefits available for workers affected by COVID-19
- Washington Connection offers a fast and easy way for families and individuals to apply for a variety of services such as Food, Cash, Child Care, Long-Term Care, and Medicare Savings Programs. Individuals that are age 65 or older, blind or disabled may also apply for medical assistance.
- The Stanwood-Camano Food Bank is offering assistance
- Snohomish PUD is offering assistance
