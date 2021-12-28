For his 80th birthday on Dec. 25, the Camano Island man asked the community for socks. Lots of socks.
“Growing up with a birthday on Christmas Day, all I got were socks and underwear,” Skillman said. “So, in honor of that, we’ve been collecting socks and underwear for the past 10 years to donate to the food bank on Vashon Island, where we used to live.”
Rick Skillman and Sherene Zolno moved to Camano in 2020 and paused the tradition due to the pandemic. But the couple restarted it with gusto this December.
“It’s just been a thrill for me to be able to do this,” he said of the 233 pairs of socks collected.
Skillman and Zolno partnered with the Stanwood-Camano YMCA as a collection location, handing our homemade flyers to community members. And, when delivering the donations on Dec. 23, he said was amazed with the support.
“We didn’t even really promote it that well,” he said. “We plan to be better about that next year to set another new record.”
Wendy Foster, the community outreach specialist at the Stanwood Camano Food Bank, said the organization “is just tickled to death” with the donation, especially with cold weather on the horizon.
“As soon as (local homeless) get a meal, the next thing every single one asks for is socks,” Foster said. “Rarely do we get socks or shoes donated. … So the fact that the community stepped up to grant this birthday wish is incredible. We feel so blessed.”
