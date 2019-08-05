Eating a hunk of watermelon is no problem for Marie Nemnich.
“It’s pretty easy,” said the 14-year-old after winning the watermelon-eating contest Saturday afternoon.
Marie and her sister, Sarah, 13, were two of the dozens of children showing sheep at the annual Stanwood Camano Community Fair last weekend.
“I like this fair,” said Marie, who lives near Darrington. “There’s less stress. You can let loose and have fun. Everyone here is great.”
Sarah agreed.
“You get to talk to people and show how much fun it can be to work with your farm animal,” Sarah said.
The event attracted thousands of fairgoers from throughout the Northwest with a variety of exhibits and entertainment — from horses, cows, llamas, goats and pigs to carnival rides, bingo, musicians, demonstrations and food.
Friendly children offered willing onlookers the opportunity to pet or hold their animals, all the while gleefully educating spectators about the livestock.
The grange building hosted a 70-foot long model 1930s replica train display jam-packed with realistic details in nearly every nook and cranny — a sawmill, lumberyard, trestle crossings, towns and a log pond.
Across the fairgrounds, the Stilly Valley Still slowly and steadily dripped out crystal clear alcohol to fill Mason jars and educate passersby on the science behind the distillation process. The 150-proof concoction is then used as fuel to run nearby antique motors at the fair.
In between it all, entertainment options were abound for people of all ages — all under sunny summer skies.
On Saturday, thousands of spectators lined downtown Stanwood streets for the 26th annual Stanwood Camano Fair Parade sponsored by the Stanwood Camano Rotary Club.
Dignitaries, politicians, commercial entries, nonprofit organizations, churches, school groups, music groups, animals and other floats followed this year’s grand marshall, Gordon Riggs — a longtime volunteer at the Stanwood Camano Food Bank. Trophies for entrants will be awarded in nine categories: Floats, Auto, Youth, Band/Musical, Drill/Marching, Equestrian, Animals, Service Clubs, and Best of Show.
