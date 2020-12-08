Rachel Warlick and Matt Hedgcoth know first hand how the COVID-19 response has affected non-COVID patients needing serious medical care. With a toddler in the hospital, the family has been split between Stanwood and Seattle.
Their ordeal began in August, soon after Mackenzie’s wellness check up.
“She was super fussy all the time,” Warlick said. “They said it could be teething … but as a mother, I knew something was wrong,” she said.
While rubbing her toddler’s tummy, Warlick found a massive lump. She took Mackenzie, then 19 months old, to the doctor’s office. She was advised to go to Seattle Children’s Hospital immediately.
Although they didn’t know it at the time, what happened next would split the family for months to come.
Warlick met Hedgcoth at his workplace to drop off their daughter Madalynn, age 5. Warlick then picked up her mother and went to Seattle Children’s Hospital.
The first two people in the door became Mackenzie’s caregivers. Now Warlick and her mother are the only ones who could enter the hospital with Mackenzie while strict COVID-19 restrictions are in place. Caregivers can’t be switched. That means Hedgcoth can’t visit his daughter, nor can her siblings.
“It was the first two people in the door,” Hedgcoth said.
After biopsies and scans, Mackenzie was diagnosed with a very rare cancer — a high-risk neuroblastoma that had already spread.
Doctors found cancerous tumors in Mackenzie’s abdomen, kidneys and liver. A tumor hangs from her heart and several are tucked behind her spine. She had tumors on her skull and jaw. Cancer also has spread to her lymph nodes, Warlick said.
She was overwhelmed with information as doctors described the treatments and prognosis.
With a direct line placed into her heart for chemo and blood draws, Mackenzie was susceptible to infections that could quickly kill. If she should get a fever, she must get to the hospital within 30 minutes. So Warlick moved to the Ronald McDonald House near the hospital, while Hedgcoth stayed home in Stanwood with Madalynn and worked.
“Not only does my baby have cancer, but we can’t be with my family. It’s hard doing this alone,” Warlick said.
But she found a way to keep her husband connected while apart.
“When I have meetings with the oncologist, it’s on FaceTime; that’s just normal for them, too. I can have him on my phone through an entire appointment. Every time they give me paperwork, I go over it with him,” she said. “Any big medical decisions, we always make the choice together. If it wasn’t for FaceTime, I don’t know what we’d do. It’s how we stay connected.”
Warlick’s mother comes for major treatments, to make grocery runs and to help as she can.
Refuge for healing
Warlick has a home away from home at The Ronald McDonald House, a refuge that gives families a supportive place to stay when children receive treatment at Children’s Hospital. She describes it as a hotel room with two beds, a bathroom and shower. There’s a shared laundry room and kitchen with a mini fridge for each family staying. Each day, restaurants donate dinners.
“They supply everything: laundry soap, towels, everything you could need. All you have to bring is your clothes and toiletries,” Warlick said. “I brought a recliner. You’re allowed to bring whatever you need to be comfortable, so it can feel like home.”
COVID forced changes at the Ronald McDonald House, too, said Dianna Finnerty, executive director.
“Our occupancy is reduced, so we can have people spread out. We had to close all of the communal areas, so people can’t hang out together,” she said.
Families used to mingle in shared common spaces like the kitchen and dining room, large living rooms, computer room, library, free laundry facilities, teen room, play areas, exercise room and theater.
Volunteers from different organizations and churches would come in to cook for the families. But now there are no more volunteers, no siblings and no visitors. Everyone is masked, even kids, Finnerty said.
Now the caregivers and patients stay in their rooms. They can’t hang out in the kitchen, but they can come in to grab a breakfast buffet set out by house staff or a box dinner donated by local restaurants, she said.
“The main thing is how mentally draining it is because you have to do it alone,” Warlick said. “You don’t have support of other families or your family at the hospital or at the Ronald McDonald House.”
Back and forth
Mackenzie’s first hospital stay was 24 days. She’s had four rounds of chemotherapy, each with a major hospital stay. Following each round, Mackenzie’s white blood count goes to zero and she must build it back up, which takes longer each time. Warlick stays with Mackenzie in the hospital and between chemo sessions at the Ronald McDonald House. Recently Mackenzie had an infection and had to go to the emergency room.
Meanwhile, Hedgcoth stays home with Madalynn. He works in a foundry where his workweek and income had been cut in half since July. Fortunately, the hospital and the Ronald McDonald House is covered by insurance. His job was restored to 40 hours last week, he said.
In a time of COVID-19 restrictions, Warlick has found some advantages. Madalynn hasn’t been in school, so there are less germs at home so Mackenzie is safe to go for a visit. Also, people weren’t working and could help with daycare for Madalynn.
“We’ve had all this help that we wouldn’t have had,” Warlick said.
Warlick and Mackenzie have gone home four times for two- to three-day stays between treatments.
“Other than that, it’s been FaceTime only,” Hedgcoth said.
Now mom and baby are at home for a rare week, preparing for Christmas. On Dec. 14, they go back for treatment.
“She’ll get a trial radioactive medicine that can pinpoint small tumors and hopefully zap them into nothing, Warlick said.
After 18-24 months of treatments, Mackenzie will be in remission maintenance with doctors tracking her progress to make sure the cancer doesn’t come back. Warlick doesn’t know how long she’ll need to stay in Seattle, but the Ronald McDonald House will keep her room for her as long as she needs it.
“I don’t know what I’d do without this place,” said Warlick. “I’m still hopeful. I believe in God, so I think he’ll help us get through this. Every day is a battle, and I take it day by day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.