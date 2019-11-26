Lt. Greg Oakes was out doorbelling with his wife when he got the call to go fight a wildfire of California. It was Sunday, Oct. 27, with a little more than a week left before election day, and he was campaigning to retain his commissioner seat with North County Regional Fire/EMS.
“I didn’t really have second thoughts,” he said. “The opportunity to go south was there.”
By 4:30 a.m. Monday, Oakes was in a brush truck, in his capacity as a firefighter for south Snohomish County, District 7. on his way to Santa Rosa to fight the Kincade wildfire in Sonoma County, California.
A brush truck is basically a pickup truck with 200 gallons of water, a hose and tools.
Oakes wasn’t the only one who answered the call. Several local firefighters joined the effort, including Jason Allen, Dana Larkin, Regan Olsen and Matt Waite of Camano Island Fire and Rescue.
Washington deployed seven strike teams from Getchell, Arlington and Camano. It was the first time CIFR sent resources out of state, Allen said.
Each strike team has a team leader, a command car and five brush rigs. Washington sent a total of about 35 rigs, seven command cars and 112 firefighters.
Firefighters’ experiences varied greatly depending on assignment.
Watching, waiting
The Camano strike team was assigned to the emergency management. Since all the resources — firefighters and equipment — were focused on the Kincade fire, the emergency management team sat in waiting to respond to outlying areas.
“We were on standby in camp. We did nothing. You just never know what you’re going to get,” Allen said. “There was a pretty significant wind event that came in the day we got there. It was a precautionary deal that was not needed.”
Allen said there were around 5,500 firefighters in camp and 1,100 pieces of equipment: fire engines, water tenders, bulldozers, helicopters and command vehicles.
“It was definitely a well-oiled machine, well-practiced and impressive to see,” he said.
After a week, the Camano team was headed home, when reassignments were given to some teams to go to the front lines of the Red Bluff fire. But they were too far by then to turn around.
The Camano team experience was one of observation. Oakes’ experience was on the ground.
On the ground
“We were assigned mostly mop up; we went to hot spots and made sure they were extinguished,” Oakes said.
They worked a large area where homes were on acreage, not clustered.
“This was wine country, so a lot of vineyards were affected,” he said.
The fire had already moved through, but depending on what had burned, there were still hot spots that could reignite. Tree roots can burn and hold the heat for a while.
In some places, fire burned right up to the swimming pool, but the earlier crew had saved the structure. In another case, a house that sat on 160 acres burned to the ground.
“There were devastating moments, several interactions with people who had lost their homes,” Oakes said.
After a dirty, sweaty day, they left the smoky, burned area and headed to the camp where they took off their gear and cleaned up in portable showers. Most slept in semi-trailers with 42 bunks each and some people tented. Oakes and Allen crossed paths in camp.
Oakes’ team drove through areas that were being rebuilt after the 2017 fires. A guy on his team had been on the front line, the initial attack, fighting those fires — an intensely different experience.
Oakes returned on election day to see he was in the lead in his race to retain his seat.
“I got back, and my wife had organized an election party,” Oakes said. “They were shocked to see me home. Timing wise it turned out pretty good.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.