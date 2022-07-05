The sun beamed down Friday afternoon on the Stanwood Farmers Market. Underneath its rays bustled about 50 customers and vendors, chatting and selling and welcoming summer.
Each booth had its own unique contribution to the market. Some sold food. Some, plants. Others, art. Even oils.
All of it had local roots, created directly by members of the community.
“I’ve traveled all over the world and the first thing we do is look up the local farmers market,” said Renee Eilsworth, a lavender farmer. “(The Stanwood market) has been wonderful, we’ve met amazing vendors and friends. Our neighbor booths have become our best friends. It’s been a wonderful way to kind of sew ourselves into the fabric of this Stanwood community.”
Eilsworth moved to Stanwood when she purchased her grandfather’s farm. After going to a lavender festival, she got the idea to make a lavender business. So far, it’s been a success.
“If people like lavender, chances are they love everything that fights the culture of busy and stress,” Eilsworth said. “They love beautiful things, they appreciate the smell of nature, it’s our people.”
She did, however, mention one of the hardest parts of farming: the weather.
This year saw a colder and wetter spring in comparison to other years, and it showed in the crops. Some of her crops were two or three weeks late to bloom.
“We had that heat wave last year, we were worried. Is the lavender going to die? Is it going to cook?” she said with a laugh. “It’s the life of a farmer. It’s just our job description now, to worry about the weather.”
The farmers market attracts all sorts of local businesses, many fairly new since they started as a passion project during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Laurie Olsen, a fish vendor, said her family had expanded its family tradition into a business as a way to make up for a drop in prices.
“We are a fourth-generation fishing family,” Olsen said. “We are one of the few fisheries that can say sustainable. Because we’re a regulated fishery, we don’t use nets. We use hook and line, and we have government observers onboard when we’re out fishing and people are looking for that.”
Many vendors also got the idea to open their businesses when they created products for themselves, their families and their friends.
Erin Pryor sells herbal remedies and medicines, a practice that started when she created salves for herself.
“Bringing real, true health and healing to people through the power of herbs is a huge passion of mine,” Pryor said. “So I sent lots of care packages and everyone did so well on it, so I decided to make a business out of it.”
Pryor partnered with Monica Flatto and together, they make a weekly donation to the food bank. She emphasized how important it is to pour love and support into the community, especially after the trials of the past few years.
Every vendor, when asked about their favorite part about working in the farmers market, said it the people they get to meet and the community they get to be a part of.
“I do five (markets) a week. I really do love meeting new people, it’s one of my favorite things,” said Cherri Gonzalez, vendor for Homquist Hazelnut Orchards. “I see some of my favorite vendors, family, people from Canada, I’ve even met people from Turkey.”
The Stanwood Farmers Market is open until Oct. 8 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays, near the Stanwood Amtrak station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.