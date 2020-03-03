As Linda Ann Younce's fingers glide over the keys of a white baby grand piano, she looks across the peaceful waters of Utsalady Bay and reflects on the various stages of her life.
She wonders about the next stage, which she started a year ago when she moved to Camano Island.
Much of her life has been performing on stage with her identical twin, Lisa Grace, who lives in Anacortes.
“I can see Anacortes from my front door,” Younce said.
She and her twin perform as “Lisa Linda Shine,” making classical music palatable to boisterous, bouncy, kinetic kids, one small taste at a time.
“The music in our shows is reduced down to something we call bite-size pieces of the classics — very nutritious,” Younce said.
Since 2005, they’ve worked with Vancouver Symphony and Seattle Symphony's family programs. Last year, they performed at Camano Center using classical trios and quartets: GoldyHands and the Three Bows in October with strings and Holiday Hooray in December with brass.
On March 7, they’ll bring “Let’s Go on a Playdate,” a romp with Brahms with woodwinds back to the Camano Center.
“We expect kids to be kids,” she said. “We have them clapping and bouncing along.”
Enter, Stage Left
The sisters were born into a musical family in Ohio in the late 1950s. Their father was a tenor who sang solos in church; he loved classical music. Their mother, whose father was a jazz trombonist, didn't play but joyfully sang off-key.
The parents were already busy with six kids when the twins came along, so the twins often entertained themselves. Soon, they were entertaining everyone.
At age 4, the twins gave their first paid performance for the neighbors in the living room.
“We gave our little show for a nickel. We stood inside a bay window and opened the curtains. It was like a little stage. I was the king, and she was the queen. We made some lines up and we sang a little song, similar to what we do now,” Younce said. “We didn’t know it would turn into an occupation, but it did.”
While raising their own children, Younce and Grace went into parallel careers as music specialists. Younce was a private Kindermusik teacher for newborn to age 7, and Grace was a public school teacher. They lived in the Redmond area, not far from each other.
In 1994, they put together a show to raise money for hospice. They had a song, “Let your spirit shine from the inside to out.”
Then they got a gig at the Redmond Heritage Festival and built a children’s show around a boy and dolphins. They changed the song to “Let your music shine.” From there, they expanded into musical children’s shows.
Planting 'musical seeds'
“That song became our theme song, our logo. 'Let your music shine.' It’s about the kids finding their own music inside of them,” Younce said.
Seattle Symphony and Vancouver Symphony hired them for family programming. Along with symphony musicians, they put on classical performances for tots five times per year. They called it “Let Your Music Shine! With Lisa and Linda.”
“After more than 1,000 live shows for families, we have learned how to program a 45-minute performance into many short, highly engaging move-along, sing-along pieces,” Younce said.
Lisa leads audience participation while Linda plays piano. They sing together. Lisa designs costumes and props while Linda writes original songs and arranges long classical pieces into miniatures for youngsters who can’t sit still.
She takes a score and reduces it to a few voices — bass on the bottom, melody on top and harmonies in the middle.
“It’s all beautifully stitched to honor the composer’s intent, style and thematic writing,” she said.
Younce and Grace just finished a run of “Let’s Have a Playdate” with Vancouver Symphony in February.
They will bring it to Camano Center on Saturday. This musical adventure is set to the music of Johannes Brahms, featuring a woodwind quartet with flute, clarinet, oboe and bassoon. All four bite-sized portions of Brahms symphonies are heard in four minutes. Find details and tickets at camanocenter.com or call 360-387-0222.
“Our goal is for the children to walk away with a love for the music that is fed to them in just the right portion. And later in life, when they hear Brahms in full? Well, they walk into the concert already loving his music,” Younce said. “Our goal is for the musical seeds we are planting to grow into a lifelong love of music.”
Next stage: community
The twins have licensed the shows and music so that others use it to reach a larger audience.
“I want to get the content out there, so it keeps going,” Younce said.
She doesn’t know exactly what comes next, but she’s settling into her new life in a home overlooking Utsalady Bay.
“In ways, I’m finding out more every day,” she said.
She played piano for the Camano Island Quilters holiday party at The Floyd and flute for “Amahl and the Night Visitors” at the Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon. She’s set up her studio and is already teaching piano, flute, voice, ukulele and recorder to all ages.
“I’m loving living here,” she said. “I want to serve my community.”
