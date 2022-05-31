Voracious invaders are seeking a foothold in the region’s tidelands. And you’ve been enlisted in the battle.
The enemy is the European green crab — considered one of the world’s worst invasive species for how it feeds on shellfish such as clams, mussels, young oysters, small fish and even young Dungeness crab.
They can destroy marsh habitats by burrowing into the mud, obliterating eelgrass beds and disrupting critical habitats for juvenile salmon, herring and other animals.
Washington wildlife officials are sounding the alarm after an infestation detected in 2019 at Lummi Island ballooned from 2,600 captured green crabs in 2020 to more than 86,000 in 2021.
“We want to prevent that explosive growth,” said Chase Gunnell, a state Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesperson.
The invaders have not been detected in the Stanwood-Camano area, and officials and volunteers routinely monitor certain areas because the area's shoreline would be prime habitat, Gunnell said. Last week, the first European green crab was captured in Hood Canal, the farthest south the invasive species has been found in the Salish Sea. It likely arrived there last year, based on its size, officials said.
Fish and Wildlife will now increase trapping in the area to "control these invasive crabs and prevent them from harming environmental, economic and cultural resources,” said Allen Pleus, aquatic invasive species policy coordinator and incident commander for Washington's European green crab emergency.
A hardy species
Green crab larvae likely hitched a ride to North America in a ship’s ballast water in the early 1800s and efficiently expanded along the eastern seaboard.
By 1989, they were spotted in San Francisco Bay and likely migrated north during a warm El Niño winter in the late 1990s, according to wildlife officials. Small populations were detected along the Oregon and Washington coasts in 1998, but few resources were available to monitor the species there, officials said.
The crab then swept into the Salish Sea and around Vancouver Island.
The invasive species “poses a threat to Washington’s economic, environmental and cultural resources,” Fish and Wildlife officials said in a statement earlier this year.
The European green crab is classified as a “prohibited level 1 species” in Washington because of its high invasive risk and priority for prevention and expedited rapid-response management actions.
In January, Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation, requesting $8.5 million in emergency funding from the state Legislature to significantly ramp up monitoring and trapping efforts. Inslee and the Lummi Nation have declared it a disaster. The Legislature agreed and approved the money.
“We are working on next steps in coordination with tribal co-managers, other management partners and stakeholders,” Pleus said earlier this year.
The focus remains on controlling the crabs at Lummi from spreading, Gunnell said.
“We don’t want it to create larger outbreaks,” he said.
What to watch for
There are three monitoring sites in the Stanwood-Camano area. They are part of a network of 55 sites in the Salish Sea monitored by local volunteers and staff with a collection of federal and state agencies and tribes.
The nearest confirmed sightings are in Padilla Bay to the north and on the west side of Whidbey Island, according to Washington Sea Grant, which is helping monitor the species. The group, based at the University of Washington, provides statewide research, outreach and education services.
But the tidelands around Stanwood-Camano are the ideal habitat for these invaders, Grunnell said.
“Green crabs tend to inhabit shallow intertidal areas,” he said. “They’re not generally out in deeper water. No deeper than 25 feet at high tide.”
While green crab habitat doesn’t overlap much with Dungeness crab, which prefer deeper water, they are known to feast on juvenile Dungeness crab, which use intertidal areas.
“They’ll prey on everything and dig up estuary habitats,” Grunnell said. “We don't want to see all the work to restore the area’s estuary undermined — literally — by European green crabs.”
Wildlife officials are asking beachgoers to keep an eye out for the invaders. They ask that people take a picture of a suspected European green crab or a shell and send it in using invasivespecies.wa.gov or the state’s WA Invasives app.
“Right now, we are not asking people to kill suspected green crabs because of how many times we’ve seen native shore crabs killed by mistake,” Grunnell said. “That could change in the future.”
A large European green crab can be green, yellow or orange in color. The best method for distinguishing a green crab is by counting the five “teeth” on either edge of their shell, officials said.
“It’s important to be extra vigilant,” Grunnell said. “This is a high priority to get out ahead of this.”
