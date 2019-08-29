I dated a guy who loved peanut butter and jelly. One day just when I’d thrown the last slice of bread into the food processor to make breadcrumbs, he came home ready for a quick PB&J sandwich between appointments.
I felt bad, so I offered to make him something, but he didn’t think he had enough time to wait. In a pinch, I threw the PB&J on a tortilla. He looked at me like I was nuts and ran out the door with it.
The next morning, I caught him making another one — and I’d already restocked the bread. Most of the fat in this recipe comes from peanut butter, which provides good fat. Just be sure to alternate this with higher-fiber, lower-fat snacks, when packing a lunch.
PB&J Spirals
INGREDIENTS
1 whole-wheat flour, low-carb, tortilla (7-1/2” diameter)
1 1/2 tablespoons reduced-fat peanut butter
1 tablespoon 100% strawberry (or other) all-fruit spread
DIRECTIONS
Set a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium heat for about 1 minute or until hot. Place the tortilla in the skillet. Cook just until warm, 20 to 30 seconds per side.
Place the tortilla on a cutting board. Spread the surface evenly with the peanut butter followed by the fruit spread. Roll into a tube. Slice into 8 equal pieces.
Arrange on a serving plate (or pack into a lunch container), spiral side up, and serve.
NUTRITION PER SERVING
Makes one serving
- Calories: 253
- Protein: 10g
- Fiber: 5g
