PB&J Spirals

Whole-wheat tortillas replace bread in PB&J Spirals, a peanut butter and jelly classic.

I dated a guy who loved peanut butter and jelly. One day just when I’d thrown the last slice of bread into the food processor to make breadcrumbs, he came home ready for a quick PB&J sandwich between appointments.

I felt bad, so I offered to make him something, but he didn’t think he had enough time to wait. In a pinch, I threw the PB&J on a tortilla. He looked at me like I was nuts and ran out the door with it.

The next morning, I caught him making another one — and I’d already restocked the bread. Most of the fat in this recipe comes from peanut butter, which provides good fat. Just be sure to alternate this with higher-fiber, lower-fat snacks, when packing a lunch.

 

PB&J Spirals

 

INGREDIENTS

1 whole-wheat flour, low-carb, tortilla (7-1/2” diameter)

1 1/2 tablespoons reduced-fat peanut butter

1 tablespoon 100% strawberry (or other) all-fruit spread 

 

DIRECTIONS

Set a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium heat for about 1 minute or until hot. Place the tortilla in the skillet. Cook just until warm, 20 to 30 seconds per side.

Place the tortilla on a cutting board. Spread the surface evenly with the peanut butter followed by the fruit spread. Roll into a tube. Slice into 8 equal pieces. 

Arrange on a serving plate (or pack into a lunch container), spiral side up, and serve.

 

NUTRITION PER SERVING

Makes one serving

  • Calories: 253 
  • Protein: 10g 
  • Fiber: 5g

