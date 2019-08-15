Lavender acts like a magnet to attract honeybees, bumblebees and butterflies. It makes your garden a feast for the eyes and other senses.
This perennial, which can grow to six feet tall, also has a delightful, calming fragrance. Enough reasons to give this popular plant a spot in your garden, according to the plant experts at iverde.org.
Did you know that lavender is a delightful cooking ingredient? It is used in jam, vinegar, sweets and tea. And the fragrant perennial is available with blooms in various colors. It comes in light blue, dark blue, white, pinkish white, pink, purple and violet.
Commonly grown as an ornamental plant, it is popular for its colorful flowers, its fragrance, and its ability to survive with low water consumption, according to Wikipedia.
The plant’s beauty and versatility in making scented products are celebrated in July during the annual Ananda Farm Lavender Festival on Camano Island.
Lavender in the garden
Fluttering, humming and buzzing: lavender plants will welcome hordes of beneficial insects like honeybees, bumblebees and butterflies to your garden. It’s no wonder that lavender (Lavandula) is listed among the top 10 plants for attracting butterflies, according to iVerde.org.
For even more butterfly-watching fun, plant lavender along with other butterfly favorites like stonecrop (Sedum) and purple top vervain (Verbena). What’s more, you’ll be doing your bit for biodiversity.
Lavender likes well-drained soil, rather than continuously damp soil, in climates similar to its native Mediterranean habitat, which are characterized by wet winters and dry summers. It is fairly tolerant of low temperatures and is generally considered hardy in Western Washington, according to the Pacific Horticulture Society.
Plants for fragrance
Remember that whiff of lavender as you passed it by in someone’s yard or garden? It’s been a favorite for ages; for example, the Romans used lavender flowers to scent their bathwater.
For a summery potpourri in your garden, plant lavender along with other fragrant perennials like Salvia, Nepeta (catmint) and Lonicera (honeysuckle). A fragrant border is also nice as a façade garden, certain to make passersby smile.
A field of lavender
It’s easy to think of lavender as playing a leading role in your planting scheme. Don’t be afraid to plant your entire front garden or borders running along your patio in a single variety. When they flower, you’ll think you’re in the middle of France.
For these larger surfaces, choose the rugged Lavandula angustifolia and watch your field of lavender bounce back year after year. This plant also secretes substances that discourage aphids. So, no need to spray when you have lavender on the job.
For more information about perennials, visit perennialpower.nl.
