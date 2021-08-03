Adults, kids and dogs strolled Saturday along a row of brown 1930s cabins bedecked with quilts of all colors at Cama Beach State Park during the 12th annual Quilts On the Beach event. More than 1,000 attended throughout the day.
Fabric aficionados wore art jackets, capris or dresses made of whimsical fabrics as they discussed the finer details of the quilts’ designs and construction.
Rubatano Marimba band from Whidbey Island hammered out happy Caribbean tunes that enlivened the event and at times got people dancing.
Quilts On the Beach is the product of Cama Beach Quilters, a group dedicated to keeping the beds in the 38 cabins artfully covered. CBQ began in 2002 as the old fishing resort was being purchased, refurbished and made into a state park.
Since then, CBQ has grown to more than 40 active members and continues to craft quilts that go into park staffer Peg Hayes-Tipton’s surplus stash. She selects cabin quilts to “retire” before they show signs of wear, then rotates new ones in. The old quilts are cleaned and sold with plenty of life left.
CBQ members started Quilts On the Beach to display their new works for the public to admire and purchase. Proceeds go to cover quilt making costs and interpretative programs in the park.
Art of fabric and thread
One quilt in this year’s event, “Candy Apples” by Dawn Coon and quilted by Susan Palmer, consistently attracted a lot of attention.
"The yellow and red look amazing together,” said Lynn Moore of Camano Island and Shoreline. “That’s a quilt that will get you right out of bed in the morning because it’s so bright.”
When making a quilt, the artist designs the quilt, chooses the fabrics and pieces the top and back layers. Then another artist stitches the quilt on a computerized longarm quilting machine. The quilting stitches hold the three layers together in one big art blanket.
“The backs, you’ve always got to look at the back,” Patt Bass said.
The back layer of “Candy Apples” was pieced from unusual fabrics bordering a big white square where red quilting stitches boldly stand out in shapes of apples and apple cores, caterpillars and curlicues.
This collaborative effort between the two artists who make a quilt was especially apparent in Pam Fredericksen’s piece, “Odds and Ends,” which was also quilted by Palmer.
The quilt squares include a kaleidoscope of patterns that enhance the shapes of the pieces, like spiral stitching to make pinwheels whirl.
Doing it differently
Last year, CBQ didn’t let the pandemic shut it down — members took the show online as an auction. It went well, but organizers were excited to invite the public to a safe event this year as cautious outdoor activities were allowed.
This year’s show featured 69 new quilts — the most ever, said event organizer Fredericksen. Twenty-three of those 69 quilts sold.
“It’s a show more than a sale. It makes us feel good and helps us continue,” Fredericksen said.
The quilters were busy this past year. Fredericksen made 13 quilts.
“Because of COVID, we didn’t travel like we used to do,” she said.
And because of COVID, CBQ members didn’t hold their twice monthly meetings as they normally would to work together on their quilts.
“People had to do it on their own,” Fredericksen said. “We don’t necessarily do the sewing at Cama … but we do the planning, cutting and hand sewing of bindings.”
Meetings are a time to share ideas and get feedback, she said.
“It’s nice to have an appreciative audience. Show and tell is an important part of the meeting,” Fredericksen said.
Member Vicki Wyant said normally CBQ members would have seen everyone’s quilts by the time Quilts On the Beach was held.
“Now, even for us, it’s like walking through a show that we’ve never seen,” she said.
New to the event this year was a scavenger hunt.
Linda Moore and Carol Curtis took part in the scavenger hunt. They had a sheet with 12 clues to match to details among the individual quilts.
Moore discovered inspiration and can’t wait to try her hand at quilting.
Member Elaine Chan knows that inspiration. She discovered CBQ when she rented a cabin at Cama Beach during the event.
She was so excited by the group that she had to be part of it.
“This is the kind of place, these are the kind of women I want to have as my friends, these creative community minded women. I instantly met 40 amazing women,” she said. “This is one of the reasons I moved here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.