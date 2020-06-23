Lincoln Hill High School teacher Brett Baugh drew a parallel between himself and graduating senior Kayla Boede.
“I can speak from experience to be under 20 and facing your first child on the way with no set career, no diploma and seemingly endless hoops that you have to jump through to prove yourself in the adult world,” Baugh said as Boede stood in her cap and gown holding her daughter. “It’s certainly a daunting position. … It’s not for the faint of heart, not for the weak. It is for the tough.”
Boede was one of the record 55 Lincoln Hill graduates who walked across the stage last week — filmed one at a time at Utsalady Elementary School on Camano Island.
Lincoln Hill High — and Lincoln Academy, the middle school program — provide an alternative learning environment for students. It’s tradition at Lincoln Hill graduation for teachers to introduce each graduate and tell some of their stories as they head out into the world to become mechanics, computer scientists, musicians, designers and more. The year’s three-hour ceremony is available on the school’s website and YouTube channel.
“I’m so proud of how hard you worked this year, and no one but us — the group of humanity that had kids so young and kept pursuing our dreams and achieving our goals — that truly understand,” Baugh said in the recorded speech. “We understand the long nights where our newborns keep us up while we struggle to juggle the complex web of obligations duties and newfound responsibilities of parenthood.”
Baugh encouraged Boede to stay resilient and never lose her drive to achieve.
“I just wanted to say thank you for everyone that has been there for me and just supported me,” she said.
Lincoln Hill Principal Ryan Ovenell said the 2020 graduating class is historic, in both size and perseverance.
“(The) commencement ceremony is certainly not under ideal conditions,” he said. “But if there's one thing that I know about this group of 55 graduates receiving their diploma tonight, they have and will persevere through adversity and change. (The graduates) have navigated adversity with grace and character. We are proud of you.”
Teacher Lina Miller introduced graduate Mariah Nielsen, who overcame a processing disorder that she was diagnosed with at age 3.
“Throughout her childhood, (she) spent large chunks of her life in hospitals and doctors' offices,” Miller said.
Nielsen recently found her first job at Brookdale Senior Living where “it was clear that being able to help this population made her aware of her own ability to give back and find her place in the world,” Miller said.
“I recently asked Mariah what life lesson has meant the most to her. She replied that she realized that people tend to remember kindness over inconsideration,” Miller said. “This is the learning experience that has crafted the beautiful talented and service-oriented young woman intent on pursuing a nursing degree.”
Gabe Greaves’ passions will take him far, too, teacher Darryl Main said.
“Gabe probably doesn’t want to sit in a book all that long from day to day but would read a manual on how to put a motor in a sand buggy all night long,” Main said. “So his passions are many, and when he uses his passions, his abilities, problem-solving and skill sets come to life.”
Main said Greaves’ work ethic stood out, and he would often find Greaves diligently working on a project.
“Gabe has an extreme amount of passion and ability using his hands and his brains. When he puts those two together he’s unstoppable,” Main said. “I know that Gabe’s future is extremely bright no matter what path he chooses to go with. He’s mechanical, he’s a welder, he’s a problem solver. But, above all of those skills, he’s a great person.”
Cyrus Shanks found himself at Lincoln Hill, teacher Ella Blackwood said.
“Cyrus is tenacious and articulate, and he's received many awards from Lincoln, all highly deserved. … Don't be deceived that just because Cyrus is an excellent student he hasn’t had significant obstacles to conquer,” Blackwood said. “This young man has battle scars from fighting to be true to himself. I admire his bravery in the face of a society that sometimes wishes people like Cyrus would just go away. What a loss that would be. I have no doubt that Cyrus is going to change the world for the better.”
Shanks said that the students and staff at Lincoln Hill made him feel safe and gave him the strength to come out as transgender.
“I’ve learned more in Lincoln High than I think I’ve learned anywhere else, and it’s not just from the classes, it’s from the way that they’ve structured the school to teach students how to be themselves,” he said. “Lincoln made it feel like this wasn’t just a government-sponsored way for me to learn things and transition into society. It really felt like this was a part of my life that changed me for the better. And I just want to thank them for that. For what they’ve done for me and for what they’ve done for all my friends. It doesn’t just feel like a school. This has always been a part of my community.”
