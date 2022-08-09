Stanwood Camano Fair, 8.6.22
Scenes from the Stanwood Camano Fair on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 6, 2022.

The sun beamed down on thousands of people as they gathered over the weekend for the return of the Stanwood Camano Community Fair.

It had been on hiatus since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the long weekend, throngs of joyous spectators soaked in the animal shows, musical performances, classic fair foods and thrilling amusement rides and visited many vendor booths.

Contact reporter Izzie Lund at ilund@scnews.com and follow her on Twitter @IzzieLund for updates throughout the week.

