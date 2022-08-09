The sun beamed down on thousands of people as they gathered over the weekend for the return of the Stanwood Camano Community Fair.
It had been on hiatus since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the long weekend, throngs of joyous spectators soaked in the animal shows, musical performances, classic fair foods and thrilling amusement rides and visited many vendor booths.
“We missed it; we’re really glad it’s back,” Camano Island resident Lynn Belles said. “It’s a lot of fun. I like the booths we have here.”
Some vendors returned after the break while others were experiencing the fair for the first time.
“It’s been awesome; it’s insane,” vendor Ava Wolfe said of the atmosphere. “And the weather’s been nice.”
The Stanwood Camano Fair board's top goal was to bring back the fair that everyone loved, said board President Austin Bougie.
“Everybody’s happy to see the fair back. Things are a little different, but good for the most part,” Bougie said. “You look around here, and you see a lot of smiling faces, a lot of familiar places.”
He also said the community came together to make the fair happen.
“It’s been a little bit of a challenge (bringing the fair back), but the community came back and volunteered,” Bougie said.
Aaron Bardon with Ohana Shaved Ice was enjoying seeing all the people.
“It’s definitely the heartbeat of our summer,” he said.
Stanwood Camano Rotary Parade
More than 1,000 spectators lined about a mile of downtown streets Saturday to cheer on the return of the Stanwood Camano Rotary Parade.
Like the fair, the beloved parade has been on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
People of all ages greeted the 72 entrants under cloudless skies and in temperatures in the 70s.
The grand marshals for this year's edition were local nurses, who led the parade in a series of shiny and classic cars. Rose Kopelowitz sang the national anthem, and Don Wick announced the event.
"It was the largest turnout I had seen in the many years I have been," said Hans Eskelsen, an event organizer with the Stanwood Rotary. He added that a highlight was near the end of the event when Ixtapa's equestrian entry "put on a show for the residents of Josephine (Caring Community) with their mariachi band and dancing horses."
The Rotary handed out seven awards to, including the Best of Show to the Stanwood Sons of Norway, Fritjov Lodge, boat-themed float bedecked in flags.
The other awards:
Youth: Stanwood Youth Cheerleading
Car: 1959 red Cadillac Fleetwood owned by Grant Shaw
Music: Stanwood High School band
Drill Team: Premiere Studios NW
Equestrian: Ixtapa Restaurant
Best float: Josephine Caring Community
