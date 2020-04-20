Just over 50% of Stanwood-Camano residents have now completed the U.S. Census, according to the Census Bureau.
As of April 15, about 53% of Island County residents had completed the online form and 54% had answered the questions in Stanwood city limits, both slightly behind the state average of 55%. About 58% of Snohomish County residents had completed the Census.
Every 10 years, Census workers count everyone in the country. The results determine where federal dollars go. Various community programs count on this funding, from affordable housing to school lunch assistance. Cities, counties and organizations also use the data for planning purposes.
Most households received their census materials in mid-March directing people to a website to answer a handful of questions.
Darlene Brown, Everett field and recruiting manager for the Census Bureau, said earlier this year that for each uncounted person, the state loses $2,000 to $3,000 in federal funds. Over the 10 years until the next official count, that’s a cumulative loss of $20,000 to $30,000 for every person not counted.
The census determines funding for 55 federal programs including Pell Grants, Head Start, medical assistance, Medicaid Part B, the national school lunch program and low- to moderate-income housing loans, Brown said.
After Census Day on April 1, census workers began visiting households that did not respond to the online form.
