In a split vote, the Stanwood City Council on Thursday confirmed City Engineer Shawn Smith as interim city administrator.
Council members Steve Shepro, Sid Roberts, Judy Williams, Dave Robb and Timothy Pearce voted yes. Rob Johnson and Dianne White voted no.
Mayor Elizabeth Callaghan tapped Smith to fill the position vacated by former City Administrator Jennifer Ferguson. The city and Ferguson agreed to part ways as of Monday, Sept. 20.
The city has employed Smith as city engineer/assistant public works director since January 2016. In March 2020, his title became city engineer/capital projects manager, a new position that prioritizes capital improvement projects, plans reviews and inspections.
Johnson asked, “What process was followed to choose him; what other candidates were considered?”
Callaghan wouldn’t divulge her methods, but said she didn’t interview anyone else.
“It’s within my ability to hire and fire. He’s qualified to do the job and could move seamlessly into the position,” she said.
“I like this appointment. It’s someone already familiar with city culture. I’ve heard good things about Shawn so far,” Roberts said. “With election coming up and possible changes to the council, immediate stability at City Hall is key here.”
Council member Judy Williams agreed that Smith does a good job and asked about his ability and qualifications to manage the city.
Callaghan said that across the board, people like working with Smith. He’s in on upper management meetings and knows what’s going on. He manages large projects in a team setting.
“He’s a good communicator and knows how to bring people together,” she said.
“I’ve worked with Shawn since he’s been hired here,” Pearce said. “Shawn is even-keeled, handles personalities well, can be direct when necessary. He doesn’t play politics and shoots straight.”
Smith will serve as city administrator for the foreseeable future. The next mayor may decide to make his appointment permanent or seek other applicants, Callaghan said.
Council OKs parks plans
The council unanimously approved the Parks and Trails Advisory Committee’s updated list that prioritizes Heritage Park’s long to-do list of improvements and Church Creek Park's shorter list.
The priority list serves as a guide in moving forward with park improvements, said Senior Planner Carly Ruacho who works with PTAC on parks.
For Church Creek Park, near-term plans call for tree thinning for better visibility, drainage, improvements to the ball field and a new trail to the creek. Many other possibilities are listed for future improvements, such as picnic shelters and an environmental education area.
Ruacho said Heritage Park's general character is established as a regional sports complex, and the list outlines long-range projects. Baseball field drainage and parking lot resurfacing is basically done. There’s more to come, with projects like adding soccer and lacrosse fields and expanding the skate park and dog park. PTAC has been discussing property recently purchased from Josephine Caring Community for possible use as a pickleball court or another playground.
Traffic study complete
Transpo Group recently finished a traffic study of 68th and 80th avenues. The City Council accepted the findings and directed staff to begin implementing recommendations.
Some residents had been concerned that high traffic volume and speeding drivers on these two roads was caused by non-residents. Data showed traffic was from residents living in the uptown neighborhoods. Transpo used “streetlight data” from 2019 and 2020, which comes from vehicle and cell phone tracking to determine average trip speeds.
Community Development Director Patricia Love said the report found that traffic volumes are within appropriate ranges, with minor speeding issues on 68th Avenue NW, and more speeding on 80th Avenue NW.
On 68th Avenue, Transpo recommends better signage and electronic traffic radar signs. On 80th, the city could install mini residential roundabouts to slow traffic, Love said.
Council member Rob Johnson said a roundabout is going in at 80th Avenue and 284th Street as part of the adjacent development, and additional roundabouts may not be needed.
City extends zoning regulation
Council extended a temporary zoning regulation that prohibits “Enhanced Service Facilities” in Stanwood. This extension gives the city time to process a state-required zoning ordinance that would allow ESFs.
An ESF would be a home for up to 16 people who need complex care and support for mental health issues, chemical dependency, cognitive impairment or brain injuries, but don’t need help on a daily basis like in an institutional treatment facility.
The Planning Commission and city planning staff have worked all year to craft zoning that allows an ESF with the least amount of impact to residential neighborhoods.
The Planning Commission held a public hearing Monday, Sept. 27. Afterward, the commission will make a recommendation to the council. The council will then hold two readings before adopting an ordinance.
In other city business
- Mayor Callaghan appointed Cathy Wooten to the Parks and Trails Advisory Committee. Wooten has been active in city issues and received unanimous council approval. Callaghan encourages citizens who are interested in the city to step up and fill other open committee positions. “If people care about our town, we likely have a way for them to be involved,” Callaghan said.
- The city contracts with Waste Management for solid waste collection and wants public input on the current level of service provided for residences or commercial locations. The survey ends Sept. 30. Visit stanwoodwa.org
- The city of Stanwood invites the public to a roundtable discussion about a gateway project, which is part of the city’s beautification plan. Join the conversation online or in person on two dates: 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept 29, on Zoom or 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at SAAL Brewing Co. Details at stanwoodwa.org
The city of Stanwood approved on Sept. 23 a minor site development permit to John Robinett of Sequim Land LLC who plans to construct two townhomes on a lot zoned Main Street Business II on 269th Place NW, east of 94th Drive. The townhouses will be 3-bedroom, 3-bath, with an attached garage. Appeals can be submitted with a $500 nonrefundable fee until 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, to City Hall 10220 270th St. NW, Stanwood, WA 98292; 360-454-5211; tansy.schroeder@stanwoodwa.org
