Washington State Parks has recognized a small group of dedicated volunteers for making a big difference at Cama Beach and Camano Island state parks.
The Cama Beach Foundation won State Parks' "2020 Group of the Year” award.
The all-volunteer foundation staff raises money to support educational and interpretive programs for visitors to Camano Island State Park and Cama Beach State Park.
Cama Beach State Park is a fairly new state park. It originally opened in 1934 as a private fishing resort built during the Great Depression, with all the rustic cabins that are still there today. People would motor up from places like Seattle to play on the beach, rent boats and fish. The resort fell into disrepair and closed in 1989. When owner Muriel Risk died, her descendants made it possible for the state to purchase it for a park. After renovations, Cama Beach opened as a state park in 2008.
Before and after pandemic
Before the COVID-19 restrictions, summer activities and crafts were offered nearly every day. Kids could learn about science principles as they made flying contraptions, robots, space suits and bubbles. Visitors could take guided tours at low tide and morning walks with a park interpreter to see the resident eagle nest.
This nonprofit all-volunteer organization operates on donations and proceeds from sales at the historic Cama Beach Store. It gets no money from the state. They use funds to cover program costs, hire outside presenters and make grants.
Just as they were getting ready to open in March 2020, the store had to close because of COVID restrictions and the group had to do things differently. There was no store income. Fortunately, a major donation helped them get through, said board member Carol Ann DeCoster.
“The reason we were able to increase our educational programs is because Cama Beach Foundation does such a good job of managing money,” she said. “We nickel and dime everything.”
While in-person park activities were canceled, the foundation and state park staff found innovative ways to provide education, children’s activities and online opportunities. Foundation staff worked with the new parks interpreter Montana Napier to create an educational activities station where visitors could grab packets of take and make crafts, plus a tide and moon chart, nature guides of the beach, forest, animals and plants, and bingo cards to explore the park.
Each year, the foundation supports a summer intern to help park staff. This year, it's naturalist Emma Runyon who assists Napier.
“We did these kinds of things to give our guests activities and education,” DeCoster said.
Staff wanted to make educational videos to replace programs that were shut down. They needed equipment like iPads and microphones, but the state park budget couldn’t react fast enough, foundation president Suzi Wong Swint said.
So the foundation provided a grant to get the project rolling. Now the videos are on YouTube with links at camabeachfoundation.org.
“It’s a good example of how our funding has helped the state parks,” Wong Swint said.
Other grants have funded the CamaCam, which shows online the Cama Beach scene, which is refreshed every minute. Cama Beach Foundation grants also help a program that monitors sea stars, including at Cama Beach.
“We grant money to them to put air in their (SCUBA) tanks,” DeCoster said.
Group grows with the park
John Custer remembers how three friends started this busy organization.
“Now there are a couple dozen regulars. It’s still a small, hard-working group,” he said.
When Cama Beach opened as a state park in June 2008, three friends — Custer, Judi McDougall and Hi Bronson— staffed an information desk in the store. They were volunteers from Beach Watchers, which is now Sound Water Stewards.
“We had been working out of the park long before it opened. It was our unofficial headquarters,” Custer said.
By November 2009, they had bigger ideas. They decided to form an educational nonprofit, then set up a store to bring in money to provide educational activities for the park.
“We saw an educational need that wasn’t being met as well as it could be. The store was a gamble, but we knew it would be a big plus,” Custer said.
They talked to Jeff Wheeler, State Parks ranger and area manager.
“He was a big help in getting us off on the right foot with the parks. I don’t think we’d be there if Jeff wasn’t so supportive.”
The Cama Beach Foundation started the store back up in 2010.
“It was a major effort to get everything in place. None of us had retail experience,” Custer said.
They found buyers to show them how to stock a store, got volunteers and made it work.
Right off the bat, the foundation won the State Parks' “2010 Group of the Year” award.
Getting ready for 2021 fun
Cama Beach attracts families that come year after year; their children grow up making memories here with activities. Some of the parents grew up coming to the beach every year with their parents and shopping in the little store.
“Where else can a 5-year-old go shopping with a wet dollar bill safely,” Custer said. “Cashiers are volunteers that come back year after year, who enjoy meeting people who come in, parents and kids.”
The group is setting up the store to open mid-June.
Activities are still uncertain for 2021, so the foundation is working with the park interpreter to put together activity kits for children’s crafts.
“Plan for the best and the worst, that’s what you have to do now,” Custer said. “Next summer we’ll be fully functional.”
Information: camabeachfoundation.org
