The RE/MAX Community Grant Chest has run out of funds due to the COVID pandemic.
The annual January entertainment and auction fundraiser that fills the grant chest, “Evening of the Hidden Stars,” was canceled.
Now community movers and shakers have set a new date: 1-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. Instead of bringing out talent hidden in the community, they’re putting on an outdoor concert with local stars at Kristoferson Farm, 332 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Island.
Here’s the lineup: the ever-popular Chris Eger Band, Shaggy Sweet and Savanna Woods, the homegrown Stanwood singer who recently rocked “The Voice” competition on national television. Woods' father, Stewart, will emcee the event along with Renae Kettler, who founded the community chest.
Food trucks will be on hand with Filipino, Caribbean and Indian food. Tapped Camano will run a beer, wine and cider garden. Various raffles will be available, including an acoustic guitar that Savana Woods will play and sign.
Organizers say there’s room for more vendors and ask people to buy tickets early. Tickets are $55, with all proceeds going straight into the community.
The RE/MAX Community Grant Chest was created in 2018 to help fund local nonprofit organizations doing vital work in the Stanwood-Camano community.
“We offer grants just to Stanwood Camano area nonprofits. Sometimes grant money comes up, and the competition is fierce,” Kettler said.
The community chest ensures that local nonprofits get money. Funds are administered by the Stanwood Camano Area Foundation, known as SCAF, and go directly into local organizations like the Stanwood Camano Food Bank, CASA, NOAH and Camano Center. Money goes to school supplies and programming support for low-income children, senior educational classes, medical assistance for the uninsured, support therapy and economic development to bring business to the area.
“We have so many nonprofits here; it’s important to keep them alive,” Kettler said. “The Kristoferson family is about one of the best; they’re just givers to the community. I’m excited (the fundraiser) is going to be there.”
Information: rockthecausecamano.com or 360-387-6888
