Life Flight Network, the largest not-for-profit air medical transport service in the United States, is partnering with WhidbeyHealth Medical Center to open a new base in Coupeville, where it will serve Island County and the broader Puget Sound region.
The base will be operational in late summer 2019. The 24/7 air medical helicopter, pilot and medical crew will be based at WhidbeyHealth Medical Center. The Whidbey Island base brings the number of helicopters serving the region from three to four.
This second Northwest Washington location expands capacity for Life Flight Network’s Port Angeles base, where demand is growing and the relationship with the local EMS community is strong. The two service areas will support each other when the demand for timely response for air medical transport is high.
The new base is expected to strengthen emergency medical response for the state’s population center. The broader Puget Sound region, including Island, Jefferson, Kitsap, King, Snohomish and Skagit counties, is on track to gain at least 1.9 million people by 2050, for a total of nearly 6 million residents. See lifeflight.org or call 800-982-9299 for more information.
