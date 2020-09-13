Heavy smoke from Oregon wildfires is expected to gradually clear late Sunday into Monday, according to a National Weather Service forecast.
The Stanwood-Camano area, like much of Western Washington, remains under an air quality alert until 11 a.m. Monday, when light rain is forecast to possibly make an appearance and push the smoke east.
"Ground level smoke is not going to erode as fast as we'd like, however," according to a forecast from the state Department of Ecology. "It will be Monday before much of western Washington and the central and north-central foothills of the Cascades see substantial relief."
The air quality conditions recorded at state monitoring sites on Sunday in the region varied from "unhealthy" to “very unhealthy.”
Very unhealthy air means that everyone should stay indoors, avoid strenuous activity, close windows and doors, set air conditioning to recirculate air, and use HEPA air filters if possible, according to the weather service.
An air quality burn ban — which means campfires or fire pits — in Skagit, Whatcom, Snohomish and Island counties remains in effect.
Sunday morning: air quality continues to be UNHEALTHY for everyone across the region and will remain that way for most of Sun. Stay indoors with windows and doors closed as much as possible. Winds and light precipitation may lead to improvement early Mon. https://t.co/zeXgx8MVms pic.twitter.com/U9I2wggJxb— PS Clean Air Agency (@pscleanair) September 13, 2020
Here are nearly 4 days worth of satellite images showing the journey of the smoke. Initially, it was pulled over the ocean by offshore flow. It was then caught up by westerly winds and pushed back onshore. An incoming system is now gradually pushing it to our east. #wawx pic.twitter.com/10F84yE1xp— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 13, 2020
The smoke is not clearing as fast as we hoped, but help is on the way. You can see the cleaner marine air out off the coast - it just has a huge amount of smoke to push out before it can reach us. It will be Monday before W. WA sees major improvements. https://t.co/Pcx2t495tW pic.twitter.com/A6o6mctTZE— WA Department of Ecology 😷 (@EcologyWA) September 13, 2020
