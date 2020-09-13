Smoke froecast

The state Department of Ecology forecasts the smoke to improve to "unhealthy" or "unhealthy for sensitive groups" by early Monday. 

Heavy smoke from Oregon wildfires is expected to gradually clear late Sunday into Monday, according to a National Weather Service forecast.

The Stanwood-Camano area, like much of Western Washington, remains under an air quality alert until 11 a.m. Monday, when light rain is forecast to possibly make an appearance and push the smoke east.

"Ground level smoke is not going to erode as fast as we'd like, however," according to a forecast from the state Department of Ecology. "It will be Monday before much of western Washington and the central and north-central foothills of the Cascades see substantial relief."

The air quality conditions recorded at state monitoring sites on Sunday in the region varied from "unhealthy" to “very unhealthy.”

Very unhealthy air means that everyone should stay indoors, avoid strenuous activity, close windows and doors, set air conditioning to recirculate air, and use HEPA air filters if possible, according to the weather service.

An air quality burn ban — which means campfires or fire pits — in Skagit, Whatcom, Snohomish and Island counties remains in effect.

