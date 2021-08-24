After months of isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, three local seniors decided to get outside and feel the wind in their hair — by jumping out of an airplane on a beautiful summer’s evening.
Warm Beach Senior Community residents John Chesterfield, Roger Reitel and Jack Henry took to the skies on Aug. 19 at Harvey Airfield in Snohomish.
“It was absolutely amazing and awe-inspiring,” Chesterfield, 86, said.
His granddaughters, Shanah Walter and Sarah Vidal, were beaming as they watched Chesterfield float down with other family, friends and Warm Beach staff. Each completed a tandem jump with an experienced parachutist from Skydive Snohomish.
“We are just so proud of him,” Walter said. “He’s always been an adventurer and has inspired all of our family to live life to the fullest.”
In 2019, eight residents participated in the first-ever Warm Beach parachuting field trip.
When Gary Dewhirst, executive director of Warm Beach Senior Community, starting talking about another skydiving outing, he had high hopes the idea would be well-received.
“Because of COVID, it just wasn’t possible to do many of the activities we normally get out and do,” Dewhirst said. “However, life needs to be lived, and when I presented the idea of skydiving again, everyone got excited.”
Warm Beach resident Darlene Brooks, who parachuted in 2019 and was part of the crowd cheering this year’s jumpers on, had encouraged her fellow residents to give it a try.
“I told those who were interested that skydiving was incredibly empowering — not only physically and mentally but spiritually, as well,” she said. “When I was floating back down to Earth and looking at our beautiful world, I just let a ton of negative things go.”
Although a bit nervous prior to the big event, this year’s trio was unanimously elated after completing the high-flying experience.
John Henry, 67, was grinning after the significance of the jump settled in.
“Gary was my inspiration in doing this,” he said. “He’s so supportive, and I could not have had this wonderful experience without his help.”
Octogenarian Roger Reitel was ready to go again as soon as his feet touched the ground.
“That was the most unbelievable sensation,” he said. “Super-duper is the only way I can describe it.”
Several Warm Beach staff joined in on the jumping fun, including Facilities Technician Dwayne Smith.
“The residents who jumped in 2019 really encouraged me to do this,” Smith said. “They all actually inspire me every day with their courage, positive attitude and joyful outlook on life.”
