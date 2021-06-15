Skagit County will be the site of a new Amazon distribution facility, the Seattle-based e-commerce giant confirmed last week.
The Burlington project, called “Project Cascade,” includes a 111,888-square-foot package transfer station and distribution facility and parking lot for 1,000 vehicles, according to public documents filed with Skagit County Planning and Development Services. Construction of the new facility is underway at Bay Ridge Drive south of Peterson Road, just east of Skagit Regional Airport.
The expected completion date of the Skagit facility is spring 2022.
“We’re excited to increase our investment in Puget Sound with a new delivery station in Burlington to provide fast and efficient delivery for customers and hundreds of job opportunities for the talented local workforce,” Amazon spokesperson Karen Riley Sawyer said in a statement to the Skagit Valley Herald.
This facility will be the last stop before Amazon packages reach customers, where “team members receive trucks full of orders then prepare them for delivery,” Amazon states on its website about such facilities.
The news comes two months after the online retail giant announced plans to build a Fulfillment Center in Arlington, just south of the airport. Construction began in April.
The Arlington site will become a 600,000-square-foot five-story building employing about 1,000 people full-time, who will work alongside robots that move product to workstations, according to the city. The jobs will start at $15 per hour.
The new facilities are just a small part of Amazon’s continuing expansion. The company recently announced it was hiring 75,000 people for fulfillment and logistics centers across the U.S. and Canada, including 2,000 in the state, according to a news release from May 13.
