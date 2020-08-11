In 1920, a World War I veteran could walk into American Legion Post 92 in Stanwood to find fellowship and support.
For 100 years, the spirit of support hasn’t changed.
Just a few years ago, when long-time Legion member Ray Berschuyl moved to Stanwood, Post 92 was one of the first places he stopped to make this place home.
“The American Legion is such a great organization for any veteran who wants to connect with others vets and form meaningful, lasting friendship,” Berschuyl said. “For vets who need help, there’s financial assistance, counselors, career guidance and education grants.”
The American Legion, a service organization for veterans, was chartered by Congress in 1919. After World War II, this organization boasted more than 3 million members and had posts all over the United States. But today, membership is declining and many posts have closed due to rising costs of building maintenance.
Stanwood hasn’t escaped the downward trend.
The decline has made it increasingly difficult to pay for much-needed maintenance on the 81-year-old Spanish mission-style building in downtown Stanwood.
However, national changes promise a better future.
Last year, the LEGION Act — Let Everyone Get Involved in Opportunities for National Service — was passed to extend benefits to all veterans who served honorably. Previously, only those who served during a recognized conflict like WWII and the Korean and Vietnam wars, were allowed to join.
There are more than 500,000 veterans in Washington, according to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs. Of those, about 160,000 are younger than 50.
Membership at Post 92, which is supported in part by dues, has decreased significantly from its post-World War II high of 700 members.
While the Legion reported a slight increase in new membership last year nationally, Christina Van Wagnen, adjutant for Post 92, said that membership in Stanwood has remained steady at 420 members.
“Since the eligibility changes, we’ve gained some new members but most were already Legionnaires who moved to the area,” she said.
Post 92 First Vice Commander Chuck Seabury welcomes the relaxed eligibility that opens membership to about 6 million veterans.
“I think it’s great that more honorably discharged veterans can now be a part of the Legion,” he said. “We have a lot of great assistance programs, service projects and social activities to offer those who have served in our military.”
Van Wagnen said that due to gathering restrictions as a result of COVID-19, most of Post 92’s activities, such as Bingo, dinners and music programs, have been curtailed.
“It’s definitely been difficult to connect with veterans since COVID happened,” Van Wagnen said. “We hope that if more vets knew that they can join, even if they did not serve during a time of conflict, membership would increase.”
Van Wagnen encourages interested vets to visit legion.org or Post 92’s Facebook page to see all that's offered.
“We are here to help vets in so many ways,” she said. “For example, we advocate for vets legislatively, deliver homeless vet outreach and provide official services at thousands of veteran funerals.”
100 years in Stanwood
Hancock Post 92 — named to honor Frank H. Hancock, a farmer who was the first war casualty of World War I from Stanwood — marks the centennial of its charter this month.
The post has done a lot over the past century, from sponsoring a basketball team of ex-soldiers in 1922 to hosting banquets to providing military funerals. At athletic events or parades, the American Legion provides the color guard.
Long-time auxiliary President Marilyn Davis-Westlund is hopeful that increased eligibility will also increase auxiliary membership, a fellow group for spouses and families of Legion members.
The auxiliary’s service projects include sending gift boxes to deployed service members and holiday gift cards for veterans in need, putting on veteran family spaghetti dinners and the Memorial Day Poppy Fund Raiser for active military and their families.
“We gladly welcome new members,” she said. “I’m just so proud of what our auxiliary has done to serve our military, veterans and their families.”
Looking to the future
The 57th annual national membership workshop was held online last week. The theme was “Growing a Post.” There is a newfound confidence among members that the American Legion will grow and remain a robust resource for veterans of all ages.
“To call this a strange year would be a tremendous understatement,” said Bill Oxford, the American Legion’s national commander wrote to members last month. “But that didn’t stop dedicated Legionnaires from actively seeking out veterans to join our organization. ... Keep reaching out to those veterans as we build a foundation for the future.”
Local American Legion historian John T. Buckley is optimistic about the future.
“The American Legion remains the largest service organization for veterans in the nation,” he said. “It has a solid, dignified history and now that additional men and women are eligible, it’s just a matter of time before its reputation attracts veterans to experience all the American Legion has to offer those who have served our country.”
Berschuyl, the long-time Legion member who recently moved to Stanwood, said he can’t imagine a future without the legion.
“It’s been around for 100 years supporting veterans and their families,” he said. “I have to believe that it will be around for at least 100 more. For vets, there is just no better way to be active in your community and to make a difference for the better — the Legion adds so much to my life.”
