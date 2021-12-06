On Dec. 21, 1940, Mayor C.R. Amundson and C.J. Gunderson dedicated East Stanwood’s brand-new town hall. Besides spacious community rooms, it boasted an electric kitchen, warm air heating, landscaping and steel fenced grounds. Later, after the two Stanwoods consolidated in 1960, the hall was declared surplus and put up for bids. Frank Hancock Post 92, American Legion, offered $10,500 and won the bid. It became the new post home for the Legion.
On Pearl Harbor Day, 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, the American Legion Post #92 will host Operation Facelift, an event to raise money to repair their historic building, which needs a new roof, gutters, stucco, paint and flooring.
The American Legion serves as an advocate for veterans and helps them and their families find resources. The landmark building serves as a gathering place for events that support veterans.
Post Commander Chuck Seaburg and historian Robin Hanks will discuss this Spanish Revival building, which was built by the WPA in 1940 as the East Stanwood City Hall and civic center.
Richard Hanks will talk about Pearl Harbor Day tell stories about Camano Island resident Bob Neale, Ace of the Flying Tigers. Hanks will also be signing the book, “Solemn the Drums Thrill: Essays on the Fallen Heroes of Stanwood and Camano, World War I to Afghanistan.” Proceeds go to repair the Legion building, 26921 88th Ave. NW, Stanwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.