...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and
Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out 10 Nm.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Amtrak is returning to Stanwood after a two-year lockdown.
On Sept. 26, the train will depart from Seattle at 7:45 a.m. and stop at five cities — Edmonds, Everett, Stanwood, Mount Vernon and Bellingham — before arriving in Vancouver at 11:45 a.m., according to Amtrak. It will then leave Vancouver at 4:45 p.m., stop at those five cities and arrive in Seattle at 10:10 p.m.
This roundtrip will be available every day, and Amtrak plans to offer a second daily trip in the future when they hire more staff. Services had been suspended since May 2020 when the U.S.-Canada border was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stanwood business owners are excited at the return, saying it should be good for the local economy.
“We would get a surge until they left,” said Yvonne Corbett, owner of Ladders Clothing & Co. “I’m game for them to come back. When they do stop, it’s only good for business.”
Traci Smith, owner of Picnic Pantry, said it provides exposure to Stanwood, as well, particularly when the train stops and people from all over get to experience downtown.
“Having more people come to town and more access to our little town from other areas is always a huge benefit,” Smith said.
Since train service halted in May 2020, the Amtrak Cascades route only offered train trips from Seattle to Eugene, Oregon. However, Amtrak also offered bus service north of Seattle.
Before the pandemic, Amtrak offered two round trips from Seattle to Vancouver, four from Seattle to Portland and two from Seattle to Eugene each day.
Earlier this year, Amtrak and the Washington and Oregon transportation departments announced plans for service to resume in December after hiring enough staff. On July 1, Amtrak was able to advance the schedule to September.
U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell recently urged Amtrak to, D-Washington, increase its services in Washington state.
“We cannot simply say we don’t have enough conductors, we don’t have enough baggage handlers, we don’t have enough this,” Cantwell said in a statement. “The public believes they survived the pandemic, so now they want to see those services restored. …We’re not messing around here when it comes to re-establishing these services.”
This reopening is a step in the right direction, officials said.
“We’re happy to have them back,” Stanwood Mayor Sid Roberts said. “We think it’s a good thing for Stanwood. It’s good for commerce, it’s good for business.”
