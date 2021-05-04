Since 1999, Mother’s Day weekend has traditionally involved a flurry of art, with tourists from all over buzzing around the island, exploring local artists’ workspaces and galleries on Camano Island Artist Studio Tour and popping into the Mother’s Day Art Festival, a cozy art event at Terry’s Corner featuring artists of all mediums.
Last year, both events were canceled as the COVID-19 pandemic spread halted most aspects of everyday life. This year, both are moving ahead but in different directions.
The Mother’s Day Art Festival will stick to Mother’s Day weekend, May 7-9.
Camano Arts Association pushed its Studio Tour back to June 25-27, allowing more time for the pandemic to play out and for artists to safely open their studios. This year, there will be more than 30 artists at 16 studios and four galleries, according to the group's website, camanostudiotour.com.
Small, outside and masked
Sally Pray has been involved in the Mother’s Day Art Festival in Camano Commons at Terry’s Corner for 15 years, first as a craftsperson and later as an organizer.
The event is small, intimate and friendly. It will be held for just one weekend this year, instead of two. Marcia Kester will play music.
“It’s one of my favorite festivals I do because it’s right in my backyard,” Pray said. “It’s so small, it feels like a little family.”
This year’s event will have signs reminding people to wear masks and keep social distance. Every booth will offer hand sanitizer, and event captains will watch the crowd size to ensure there’s plenty of space.
“We just want to be really careful,” Pray said.
Booths will set up under canopies, which can be next to each other if the sides are down. There’s room for 28 artists in two circles, one on blacktop and one around the grassy Commons area.
Sculpture artist Dennis Cant of Everett will show his handcrafted metal art, including fountains, wall pieces, sculptural tiki torches and “stab in the ground” yard art.
“I think people are ready to get out, hit restart, and everyone’s working on their yards. Garden art in general, there’s a spot for it,” Cant said.
Cant’s double open air booth will be in the grassy center encircled by booths, like the hub of a wagon wheel. He’s looking forward to the small festival at Camano Commons, which he says is an excellent venue, with the festival outside, plus all the businesses inside.
“There’s restaurants and food. You can browse through the different shops. You can make a day of it,” he said.
The pandemic closed all of Cants’ art shows last year, limiting his income. Various artists found different ways to get through the shutdown. Cant sold at farmers markets and did custom work.
“Everyone’s been pent up, they want to meet and greet and browse and buy. We all have cabin fever,” Cant said. “We want it to be as safe as possible. The people that come to the venue do, too. We have the common denominator of wanting to get through this pandemic together.”
Camano Island artist Bob Schroepfer continued making functional folk art pottery during the shutdown and put it on the shelf. But he also took advantage of having time on his hands.
“We didn’t do anything last year, because we couldn’t. We just hunkered down and went fishing; put a sign on the door, ‘Gone Fishing,’” he said.
Bob and his wife, Amy Schroepfer, have recently let go of their business, Three Roosters Sedum Nursery, which featured Bob's hand thrown, carved pottery. Now they're focused on his pottery, calling the business Skagit Flats Pottery. Amy Schroepfer collaborates and paints some of his pots.
Running a booth is a lot of work, setting up, talking to people all day, and then tearing down and packing up — but they miss it. Finally, on Mother’s Day weekend, the Schroepfers will join the little family of craftspeople at Terry's Corner, greeting the public after a long hiatus.
“It’s nice to get back into it,” Bob Schroepfer said.
The Mother’s Day Art Festival will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, May 7-9 at Terry’s Corner. Information: artsfestivals.org
