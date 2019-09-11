Angel of the Winds Casino’s $60 million, 300,000-square-foot expansion is nearly complete — and parts are already open.
The Stillaguamish Tribe’s year-and-a-half-long effort has added more slots and table games, an upscale restaurant and larger buffet, trendy bowling alley, a parking garage and a concert venue.
The expanded gaming floor and Gateway Bar opened first, followed by a 575-space parking garage, Strikerz Bowling, All Things Sports and the Rivers Run Event Center.
“We’re very engaged with our guests and try to improve in every area that they suggest, so a lot of this planning has really come out of that,” assistant general manager Jeff Wheatley said in a news release.
Strikerz Bowling — the newest alley in the area in 30 years — offers 16 lanes for all ages and four lanes that can be reserved for corporate and private events. In addition, Strikerz Bowling will offer several bowling leagues.
The 8,800-square-foot Rivers Run Event Center space can be divided into three sections for gatherings or business functions, officials said.
All Things Sports offers virtual sports bays where users can play virtual golf and other sports, such as baseball, football, bocce, lacrosse and zombie dodgeball.
“Getting to see it come to fruition is very rewarding,” Wheatley said, of the casino at 3438 Stoluckquamish Lane, off Interstate 5 exit 210 northwest of Arlington.
This month, the casino expects to open three food and drink locations: Gravity Bar, Riverside Buffet and Jade Fusion, an eatery featuring Southeast Asian cuisine. By October, the Whiskey Prime Steakhouse will also open.
When the expansion was announced, the tribe — with about 320 members — said it employs about 1,000, including about 600 at the casino, which opened in 2004 and added a hotel in 2015. This expansion is expected to add 150 to 200 casino employees.
The grand opening celebration for all the expansion will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.