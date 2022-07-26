...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with high temperatures in the 90s and low
temperatures in the low to mid 60s. This will pose a moderate
to high risk of heat-related illnesses.
* WHERE...Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Western Whatcom County,
Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior and Western Skagit County.
* WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related
illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those
without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
Edwards Development Group is proposing to build 127-lot single-family homes north of 284th Street NW and east of 80th Avenue NW in north Stanwood.
A proposal for a 127-home development in north Stanwood was made official last week after nearly a year in the works.
The long-expected plan, submitted to the city on July 19, comes after a nearly yearlong effort to annex the 30-acre site into the city limits. The Stanwood City Council on June 9 approved a proposed Kottsick annexation at 7615 284th St. NW on a 5-1 vote.
Edwards Development Group is proposing to build 127 single-family homes north of 284th Street NW and east of 80th Avenue NW. Access will be from 80th Avenue NW and connect to 76th Drive NW to the south in the existing Cedar Hill Estates development.
The proposed community, called Meadow Hawk, will include open space tracts, stormwater management, utility infrastructure and street and landscaping improvements.
The new homes would be the latest in a parade of new large housing developments in the area. Two other nearby developments are underway with about 180 new homes.
In early February, a developer submitted plans for a plan to build 74 homes, 28 duplexes and 12 townhomes on 20 acres off of 284th Street NW, in the same vicinity as the other home sites. That project — dubbed Bakerview — joins the nearby Chandler's Reserve housing development, which consists of 91 homes on 26.79 acres at 28414 80th Ave.
The development would pay park and traffic impact fees, which would go toward financing city projects. They will also pay sewer and water plant investment fees and will install 2,210 feet of sewer pipe at the developer’s expense. Property owners on the development will pay property taxes and water, sewer and drainage fees.
The annexation would not cause new traffic delays, according to the city’s 2015-2035 Transportation Plan. The police and fire departments both said during the annexation process that they have the capacity to serve the area.
During the annexation process, some council members expressed concerns about the potential of the housing developments causing overcrowding at area schools.
Stanwood-Camano School District officials do expect enrollment to grow by about 900 students by 2031, according to a recent study of the area commissioned by the district.
School Board members and district officials indicated in a June meeting that they would likely spend the coming school year studying ways to address increasing enrollment. No recommendations have been made at this time.
Marlyn Kottsick, who owns the property, first requested the annexation in June 2021. After a series of meetings, the council allowed staff to submit a notice of intent to the Boundary Review Board. The board accepted the notice on Jan. 31, and the Snohomish County Council approved the motion on Feb. 22. The board issues its approval on March 18.
The proposed development is currently in the public comment period. Any person may comment on the application by emailing City Planner Tansy Schroeder at tansy.schroeder@stanwoodwa.org by Aug. 3.
