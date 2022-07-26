A proposal for a 127-home development in north Stanwood was made official last week after nearly a year in the works.

The long-expected plan, submitted to the city on July 19, comes after a nearly yearlong effort to annex the 30-acre site into the city limits. The Stanwood City Council on June 9 approved a proposed Kottsick annexation at 7615 284th St. NW on a 5-1 vote.

Meadow-Hawk-Notice-of-Application2.jpg

Edwards Development Group is proposing to build 127-lot single-family homes north of 284th Street NW and east of 80th Avenue NW in north Stanwood.

