“Blue Jeans & Country Dreams” await spectators of the 2019 Stanwood Camano Fair Parade sponsored by the Stanwood Camano Rotary Club on Aug. 3 through downtown Stanwood.
The parade will feature Don Riggs as the grand marshal, along with numerous parade entrants — dignitaries, politicians, commercial entries, nonprofit organizations, churches, school groups and clubs, music groups, animals and floats.
Riggs, who lives in Warm Beach, was honored in February for his volunteer work with the Stanwood Camano Food Bank, where he contributes countless hours to maintenance, scheduling and collecting food donations.
As he did last year for the first time, Terrance Bedford with Thomas and Associates in Stanwood will sing “The Star Spangled Banner” to start the parade at 11 a.m. Saturday near the Country Store. While he’s not a professional singer, Bedford said he began singing in high school and has continued ever since because he enjoys it.
“I offered (to sing in the parade) as I thought the national anthem would be a nice gesture and a way for me to serve,” he said. “I really appreciate the Stanwood/Camano community.”
The parade travels west down 271st Street NW to Josephine Caring Community on 272nd Place NW. Some parade entries loop around via Lovers Lane to return to the Country Store.
The fair parade is Rotarian Dan Sailer’s “baby,” capturing his attention and energy for months in advance for the past five years, the last two as chairman of the parade committee. Stanwood Camano Rotary has sponsored the parade for more than two decades, but no one seems to know when that started, he said.
“I love working on the parade because it brings so many people together for a day of celebration and fun,” Sailer said. “Each year I see families and folks lining the streets early in the mornings to get their favorite spots; I see the smiles on faces, hear the cheering for the parade entries and dignitaries, and know that nothing quite brings the community together like the Stanwood Camano Fair Parade.”
Trophies for entrants will be awarded in nine categories: Floats, Auto, Youth, Band/Musical, Drill/Marching, Equestrian, Animals, Service Clubs, and Best of Show. The animals and service clubs were new categories added in 2018.
“Each year our great task in putting the parade together is recruiting business sponsors,” Sailer said. “We always have plenty of entrants to make the parade fun, but the backbone of a successful parade is the businesses that step forward and become sponsors.”
Businesses and groups sign up as financial donors and sponsors for the parade with the proceeds benefiting the community through such local Rotary service projects as: Operation Warm Coats, Stanwood Camano Food Bank, Imagination Library (supplying books to children), education scholarships and Rotary Adventure Playground at Freedom Park.
The parade offers sponsorships of all sizes — from supporting sponsorship ($500) to major sponsors ($1,000).
“This year I’d really like to raise $20,000 to help fund our (Rotary’s) local service projects,” Sailer said. “This is an ambitious goal, but we have come close to it some years.”
The parade is about more than entries, sponsors and organization. Members of the community can help, too. Volunteers can help with registering parade entries and sponsors or help with monitor the parade to provide a safe event.
“Each year, I cringe when I see children running out into the streets after candy that was thrown, sometimes in front of a moving float,” Sailer said. “We ask parade entries to take the candy out to the curb and hand it out to the children, not throw it from their float or vehicle. It’s much safer for all.”
With musicians, dancers, horses, dogs, trucks and cars, the Stanwood Camano Fair is a huge event. Sailer said the Fair Parade provides a fun way to celebrate the fair and the community.
“Come out to watch the parade and then venture out to the Stanwood Camano Community Fair for a full weekend of community fun,” he said.
Parade route
- Start: 11 a.m. Aug. 3
- Where: Downtown Stanwood, from near the Country Store on 271st Street NW to Josephine Caring Community on 272nd Place NW.
- More information: StanwoodRotary.org or stanwoodcamanoparade@gmail.com
