For its fourth year, the Historic Sites tour has learned a few new tricks to show off the vintage hot spots that facilitated Stanwood and Camano Island’s community spirit.
In the past, people could drive to various vintage buildings on a map and go inside for activities and talks. But that’s not safe this year. So the tour is going virtual with an audio drive-by and stay home and watch video.
It’s going live Friday, Sept. 18.
“People are hungry for something to do,” said Robin Hanks, treasurer of the Stanwood Area Historical Society.
Chuck Durland, president of Camano City Schoolhouse, suggests that students can view it as part of a local history class.
People can visit the sites and walk around the buildings with the audio tour or stay home and watch the virtual tour that goes inside historical homes, schools, churches, barns and parks.
It’s educational, informational and a way to learn about the layers of local history.
The audio tour includes 15 stops, including the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, D.O. Pearson House, Sons of Norway Hall, Stanwood House, Stanwood Volunteer Fire Department, People’s Union Hall, Camano Lutheran Church, Camano Lutheran Cemetery, Kristoferson Farm, South Camano Grange, the two state parks, Camano City Schoolhouse, Utsalady Ladies Aid and Pioneer Cemetery.
Each stop has a QR code that unlocks information about the building and what’s been going on there.
To scan a QR code with your phone, open the camera app, select the rear facing camera. Hold your device so that the QR code appears in the viewfinder in the camera app. The device should recognize the QR code and show a notification. Tap it and it opens a link to the site’s information.
Find details and links at historicsitestour.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.