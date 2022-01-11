NWS Stilly

Another strong weather system will sweep through Western Washington from Tuesday night through Thursday, prompting officials to issue a flood watch for the area.

The Stanwood-Camano area could 1-3 inches of rain over 36 hours beginning midday Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The north Cascade foothills and mountains could see upward of 5 inches of rain from the storm.

The area is "looking for a wet 24-36 hours as an atmospheric river will impact the area," forecasters warned. 

High temperatures will be much milder than what the area has typically seen over the past few weeks with highs in the lower- to mid-50s, forecasters said.

The Stillaguamish River is forecast to swell quickly starting Tuesday night, rising about 9 feet Tuesday and Wednesday before cresting at about 15.5 feet in Arlington on Wednesday morning.  

With ground already very saturated across Western Washington, officials warn that this blast will "put extra pressure on soil instability, leading to an increased threat of landslides," according to the National Weather Service.

The weather system that arrived late Monday drenched Seattle with another half-inch, bringing the monthly total — so far — to 5.01 inches, a little under our normal monthly total of 5.78 inches, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.

A winter weather advisory was issued for Washington passes. Check for road conditions at wsdot.wa.gov before traveling.

