Skagit County has permanently protected a 103-acre farm in Conway, north of Stanwood, from development.
The farm is the fourth this year to be secured forever as agricultural land by the county’s Farmland Legacy Program, according to a Skagit County news release.
The program, which was started in 1996, purchases development rights from farmers to forever prohibit any nonfarm development on the land.
Farmers selected for the program are paid to sign an easement that prevents them, and anyone who owns or rents the land after them, from building a house on the property.
Sarah Stoner, agricultural lands coordinator for Skagit County, said the process takes a year or two from when an application is filled out to when the landowner signs the easement.
This program is an effort to keep farmland in Skagit County viable for agriculture now and in the future, according to a September article by Skagit Publishing.
“It’s not like there’s farmland cropping up elsewhere,” Stoner said.
Along with keeping those who live in the region close to their food source, the program preserves the character of Skagit County, Stoner said.
Protecting farmland from development preserves the open spaces that Skagit County residents enjoy and gives farmers space to transport crops without traffic on the roads, she said.
Jim Glackin, who sits on the Skagit County Conservation Futures Advisory Committee that monitors the program, said the more farmland the county can preserve the more robust the agricultural community will be as farmers rely on each other to share resources and knowledge.
Now, nearly 16% of the 89,000 agriculturally zoned acres in the county are protected with development easements.
The easement of the Conway property cost the county $155,000 in conservation futures tax funds, according to the news release.
That money was paid to the Tobiason siblings.
Their mother purchased the land when she first moved to Washington. She died in February, leaving her children the property.
The Tobiasons do not farm the land, but rent it out to the Morrison family, which has farmed the property for three generations.
The program determines the price of the development rights by appraising the land with the development rights intact and without them, then cuts a check to the property owner for the difference.
The Farmland Legacy Program tries to give landowners good value for their development rights because it would likely be more profitable for them if they developed the land, Glackin said.
Farmland must be at least 40 acres to have a development right — something that is required for a landowner to build a house on the property, Glackin said.
Protected farmlands cannot have any structures built that do not support agriculture. They cannot subdivide or lay pavement on more than 5% of the total acreage, Stoner said.
In the case of a family farm that already has a house on the property, the landowner can choose to surrender development rights to farmland that their house is not on, Glackin said. This allows them to keep their house and their development right for the parcel containing the house.
Stoner said that there are currently hundreds of acres that are in the process of becoming protected farmland.
“It’s been a slow and steady increase for 25 years of protecting farmland in the Skagit,” Stoner said.
The county protected 769 acres of farmland in 2021. It has budgeted $1.8 million in conservation futures tax funds to be used in 2022 to protect more land.
