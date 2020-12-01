Stanwood businesses are eligible for Round 2 of grant money to help weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
Snohomish County announced Friday the launch of “Support SnoCo,” another infusion of millions of dollars aimed at boosting the economic health of local businesses.
In late spring, the county allocated federal money for small businesses to help ease the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the first round, Stanwood awarded $93,500 of its $170,600 to 15 businesses from the Stanwood SOARING Grant Program, funded by the CARES Act and the Coronavirus Relief Fund.
Now, more than a dozen Snohomish County cities, including Stanwood, will aim to distribute a combined $2.5 million.
Stanwood is accepting applications from businesses for its SOARING Grant Program at Stanwoodwa.org.
Eligible businesses must be within the city limits, have been established for at least six months prior to March 23, have 15 or fewer employees, provide a registered UBI number, certify at least a 25% reduction in revenue attributable to the pandemic and list their business in the Discover Stanwood Camano PLACES business directory on discoverstanwoodcamano.com.
Priority will be given to restaurants, retail and other service businesses and nonprofits with a commercial address, according to a city news release.
Eligible expenses include rent, utilities, inventory and equipment, PPE supplies, and preparing the business for re-opening.
The application period continues through 5 p.m. Dec. 7 with awards to be completed by Dec. 31.
“The Stanwood SOARING Small Business Grant Program is a positive step, but it may not provide enough funding for every injured business to receive a grant, nor will it fix all the damage caused to those businesses that receive a grant,” the news release stated.
A key feature of the countywide effort is the SupportSnoCo.com site featuring businesses and encouraging people to spend holiday dollars locally this year.
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers recommended in the news release that people shop locally and safely.
We've been selected to participate in @snocounty's "County-Cities Partnership Grant Program" enabling the city to offer Round 2 of the Stanwood SOARING Small Business Grant Program to businesses that did not receive City or County CARES funds. Thank you! https://t.co/T7JpcTN6WL pic.twitter.com/S5wIatCTy0— City of Stanwood (@CityofStanwood) November 26, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.