The grand opening of Creekside Apartments south of Twin City Elementary earlier this month was an example of a trend toward housing growth that has been happening in Stanwood and the entire region.

The new complex added 60 new apartment units — and 59 of them were rented out before the oversized novelty scissor blades ever touched the opening ribbon.

Editor Evan Caldwell contributed to this report.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.