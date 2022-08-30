The grand opening of Creekside Apartments south of Twin City Elementary earlier this month was an example of a trend toward housing growth that has been happening in Stanwood and the entire region.
The new complex added 60 new apartment units — and 59 of them were rented out before the oversized novelty scissor blades ever touched the opening ribbon.
Joe Sievers, one of the Creekside owners, said the group purchased Maple Court with 108 apartment units already built on the corner of 72nd Avenue and Pioneer Highway in 2000. They bought the adjacent property, built 48 more units and changed the name to Creekside Apartments in 2018.
Now, there’s no more room.
“We used every inch of the space we could,” said Sievers, vice president of the H.O. Seiffert Co.
It is just a small part of the area’s apartment boom.
In recent years, Stanwood has seen new apartment complexes spring up hoping to meet the increasing demand.
Titan Homes NW recently started renting its new 31-unit Pacific Pines complex on 72nd Ave. Grandview North is preparing to build Elliot Lofts, a 36-unit apartment near Taco Time.
Nearby, the 81-unit Madison Place and 45-unit Cambridge Place apartment buildings recently opened near the movie theater.
“Stanwood is the new Arlington. Everyone is coming up this way,” Sievers said. “Stanwood offers a mix of rural landscape and a relatively easy commute. I think the true demand for this area is about 1,000 apartment units.”
Regionwide, apartments are in high demand. The apartment vacancy rate in Snohomish County was 3.9%, according to the Spring 2022 Apartment Market Report from the University of Washington’s Center for Real Estate Research. Statewide, the vacancy rate is 3.8%. The average rent in Snohomish County is $1,586.
Under the state Growth Management Act, counties and cities must plan for population growth by offering a mix of housing options.
Part of that planning is happening now. Stanwood is in the midst of updating its comprehensive plan — a 20-year vision for the city that guides policymaking, growth, development, community character and quality of life. The city last updated its plan in 2015.
The public input process is Phase 1. By 2023, the city hopes to transition to Phase 2: writing the nuts and bolts of the plan. The final phase is in 2024 with the adoption process, where more public meetings and tweaks can happen before approval by the June 30, 2024, deadline.
Stanwood’s 2035 target is to have the land capacity to accommodate a population of 11,085. The 2043 target adds nearly 1,000 people for a total of 12,082.
National trends show that Washington is a major destination. While people are leaving New York, California, the Rust Belt and the Midwest, people are moving to Florida, Texas and Washington state, in that order, according to the Alliance for Housing Affordability. AHA provides research, technical assistance and information outreach to Snohomish County and city planners.
Local housing and planning officials acknowledge housing will remain a major need in the immediate future, especially as more business and industrial growth pushes north from the Everett area.
“As long as there’s demand, developers will build,” Stanwood Mayor Sid Roberts said.
