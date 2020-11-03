Cambridge Place isn’t open yet in Stanwood Camano Village shopping center, but there’s already demand for 30 of the 45 apartments.
Nearby, Madison Place is under construction and will feature 81 more apartment units.
That's just the start, it turns out.
More properties in Stanwood Camano Village area are lining up for possible apartment construction, adding a combined 120 more units in three proposed buildings.
The city is considering Scott Wammack’s applications to add housing on three commercial parcels in Stanwood Camano Village on either side of 72nd Street, south of Highway 532. Wammack owns the company building Cambridge Place and Madison Place.
The requests were made in February, but were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A public hearing is now scheduled for Nov. 16. The rezone decision is expected to go before the Stanwood City Council in January.
The requests seek to rezone general commercial to include a mixed-use overlay, such as the surrounding zoning within the Stanwood Village shopping area, to allow a combination of commercial and residential. A building could have businesses on the ground floor and apartments above. Or a commercial building on a street could have an apartment building behind it on the same parcel.
If developed, these rezones will help the city meet growth targets determined by county and state.
Under the state Growth Management Act, counties and cities must plan housing for a fast-growing population. The plan is to keep urban growth in the cities and avoid urban sprawl into rural areas, Community Planning Director Patricia Love told the planning commission last week.
Each county is assigned a piece of the projected population growth, which it distributes between its cities.
While Stanwood is required to take its share, the city determines where it goes through its comprehensive plan and zoning. The market determines when property owners will build, Love said. But the city has to show it has the land supply for those population numbers. If it doesn't, Stanwood can be found out of compliance and ineligible for grants, which the city relies on.
"It's more than just a slap on the wrist," she said.
Hitting targets
Stanwood’s 2035 target is to have land capacity to accommodate a population of 11,085. The 2043 target adds nearly 1,000 people for a total of 12,082, she said.
“There’s a difference between our planning numbers and what the actual numbers are,” Love said. “Stanwood is falling short of its 2023 target by 219. Projecting to the 2043 target, Stanwood could be short by 1,200 or more people, which represents about 430 housing units.”
Stanwood planners are studying the landscape. City staff is tallying buildable lands within city limits and urban growth area. City-owned lands with parks and city buildings aren’t in the equation.
Underdeveloped lands are where the owner might tear down a house in order to build to the full extent of the zoning code. These lands don’t develop as quickly as vacant property, Love said.
Stanwood has 94 acres of vacant land in the city limits and 29 acres in the urban growth area. There are 246 acres of underdeveloped land in the city and 66 acres in the urban growth area.
“This gives the city an idea of what the city’s capacity is,” she said.
Planners are calculating if the city would meet its population targets if available lands within the city limits were built out. They’re finding that recent developments have not yielded as many housing units as initially planned.
The city can also consider rezoning and infill strategies to meet housing needs.
“These rezones that we are working on right now in 2020 are going to actually help us meet our target numbers,” Love said of the Wammack rezones.
She noted that public input directed additional housing to this area. In last year’s “planning cafés,” people discussed how population growth would be integrated into the city. Most wanted single-family residences in the northeast, but welcomed mixed-use in Stanwood Camano Village and downtown where people would have ready access to shopping and transit.
Larger view
National trends show that Washington is a major destination. While people are leaving New York, California, the Rust Belt and the Midwest, people are moving to Florida, Texas and Washington state, in that order, said Chris Collier, Alliance for Housing Affordability program manager.
AHA provides research, technical assistance and information outreach to Snohomish County and city planners. Collier spoke to the planning commission last week about how Stanwood’s growth efforts fit into the regional strategy.
The majority of those moving are young people early in their careers, he said.
Washington was one of the top-rated states to weather the pandemic in the nation, and it’s in the top five states for job growth.
In Snohomish County, a surplus of housing was built up, but in 2014 it started going down.
“We ran out of housing units as a county by 2016. That has an effect on prices,” Collier said.
Housing prices shot up, but income is down. Rents took off when the housing shortage hit in 2016.
Families can’t find an affordable place to live, while seniors stay in larger homes because they can’t find a smaller dwelling. Developers keep building single-family homes. The housing market is not meeting demand, he said.
The city can help change the equation by encouraging “the missing middle.” It’s housing that lies between single-family and mid-rise apartments: duplex, multiplex, courtyard apartments, bungalow courts, townhouses and housing mixed with commercial.
“People have this concept that duplexes are just run-down cruddy places to live, but that doesn’t have to be the case,” he said.
Love said the duplexes and cottages were the fastest-selling units in the new Cedarhome Square development.
“They’re in demand, not just because they’re more affordable but they’re a size and configuration that’s right for people in their life stage and income stage,” Collier said.
Planning Commissioner Marcus Metz said Stanwood is looking at long-term projections, while it’s facing a much more immediate housing crisis with an industrial complex coming in Marysville.
“Our need for housing is going to be so incredible for the next 10-20 years,” Metz said. “We’re going to have a huge front-loaded problem, like immediately.”
With apartments spoken for before they are open, Love said, “There is demand for a different kind of housing in Stanwood that’s beyond a single-family house.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.