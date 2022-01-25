2 pedestrians killed; Stanwood man arrested
A man and woman were killed while walking along Highway 9 in Arlington early Thursday, Jan. 20. A 28-year-old Stanwood man is in custody during an investigation after the collision that occurred at 2:38 a.m. near 204th Street Northeast, according to Arlington Police.
The two 39-year-old Arlington residents died at the scene, police said.
Both directions of Highway 9 were closed until late Thursday morning as officials investigated, according to the state Department of Transportation.
The Stanwood man was being held in the Snohomish County Jail for investigation of two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of driving under the influence.
School District seeks students to design its new logo
Local students in grades 6-12 are invited to create a new logo for the Stanwood-Camano School District.
The district launched its new logo contest last week and is looking for "a new graphic created by one of our own that represents our students, staff, families and community," officials said.
The logo should reflect "our unique district, highlighting Stanwood and Camano Island, its people, and its geography," officials said.
The district will use the new logo on its website, social media announcements, district letterhead and publications. Groups of teachers and administrators will join a committee to narrow the entries for a community-wide vote. Learn more at stanwood.wednet.edu/news/logo_design_contest or email scsdinfo@stanwood.wednet.edu. Submissions are due Feb. 28.
Help guide Snohomish County 2024 comprehensive plan update
Snohomish County officials are seeking public input on the 2024 comprehensive plan, which will guide growth, preservation and development throughout the county over the next 20 years.
The public can comment online through Feb. 25 at bit.ly/SnoCo2024Vision or by emailing 2024update@snoco.org.
Apply for Island County grants
Island County is accepting applications for grants from the 2022 Conservation Futures Program, which is used for land protection and stewardship to preserve the "irreplaceable character of unique, distinctive lands and to protect habitat," officials said. The program is funded by local property taxes.
The organizations eligible to receive grants include Island County government, cities, towns, special purpose districts, nonprofit nature conservancy organizations and nonprofit historic preservation organizations. Since 1992, the program has helped protect more than 3,800 acres in the county, including places on Camano such as Kristoferson Farm and Barnum Point Park.
To apply, visit islandcountywa.gov or email jennifer.johnson@islandcountywa.gov. Deadline is Feb. 28.
Get trained as a Sound Water Steward
Sound Water Stewards will host a virtual town hall describing its training program for 2022. Training consists of 14 weeks of Thursday Zoom classes plus field trips and beach time.
Classes cover estuaries and salmon, forests and wetlands, plankton, forage fish and eelgrass, coastal geology and more — all focused on Island County shorelines and ecology.
The Town Hall is from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10. Visit soundwaterstewards.org.
Snohomish County releases Healthy Forest Project plan
The Snohomish County Office of Energy and Sustainability last week released the Snohomish County Healthy Forest Project 20 Year Plan, in partnership with Forterra. The Healthy Forest Project is a new community stewardship program to restore and care for the forested parks and natural areas managed by Snohomish County.
As part of the Green Cities Network, the county has chosen to focus on 10 pilot sites adjacent to key water bodies or salmon-bearing streams in the project’s first phase.
“The Snohomish County Healthy Forests Project 20 Year Plan will benefit our environment, economy and residents,” Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said. “This work will help reduce the impacts of carbon emissions, improve air and water quality, and enhance open spaces."
Learn more at forterra.org.
People
Local students make honor rolls
Taylor Zempel of Stanwood was named to the University of Alabama dean's list for fall semester 2021.
Skylar Byrum, Madison Fay, Trevor Huff, Mylaina Ly, Alan Moss, Myranda Schlosser and Nathan Shriner — all of Stanwood — were named to the dean's list at Eastern Washington University for fall semester 2021.
Local students graduate
Christopher White of Camano Island graduated from Georgia Tech in December with a Master of Science in Cybersecurity degree.
Xin Shu of Stanwood graduated from Georgia Tech in December with a Master of Science in Computer Science degree.
Pets
Meet Wilson
Wilson is an energetic, loveable boy looking for his forever home. He does well with cats and dogs of all sizes and has lived with kids. Wilson knows a few basic commands but will need continued training. He is fully potty trained. Contact CASA at 360-387-1902 or visit camanoanimalshelter.org.
Public meetings
- The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. To attend online, find the meeting link in the calendar at islandcountywa.gov.
North County Fire & EMS Board of Commission meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
Stanwood City Council will meet 7 p.m. Jan. 27 via Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
- Camano Island Fire & Rescue Board of Commission meets at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at the Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island or via Zoom. Information: camanofire.com
- Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu.
