CIFR responds to three fires
Two sheds burned late Wednesday, Jan. 13, on Camano Island. Camano Island Fire and Rescue crews responded at 11:19 p.m. to a shed that was on fire near the 900 block of N. West Camano Drive. The shed fire spread to another detached shed, but the nearby house was not damaged, CIFR spokeswoman Bronlea Mishler said. A unit from North County Fire and EMS in Stanwood assisted. The blaze took two hours to extinguish. No one was injured.
A garage was damaged in a fire Friday morning in the Madrona Beach neighborhood. Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames and kept it from spreading to nearby buildings, CIFR Chief Levon Yengoyan said. No one was injured.
A chimney fire caused minor damage to a house Friday afternoon in the area of 75 block of S. Sunrise Boulevard, officials said. No one was injured.
The cause of the fires are under investigation.
Weather delays 80th Avenue work
The road closure of 80th Avenue was delayed because of last week's storm.
The city is closing the road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. between 284th and 288th streets while a new sewer main is installed. All other roads in the area are open and being used for detours. At night, 80th Avenue will be fully open.
The road is now expected to be open Jan. 22, two days later than planned. The sewer main will serve the new Schmitt/Von Moos development on the northwest corner of 80th Avenue and 284th Street.
Arlington airport on expansion list
The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission is eyeing six airports in Washington as sites with potential for expansion. The six sites are Arlington Municipal Airport, Bremerton National Airport, Paine Field (Snohomish County Airport), Sanderson Field Airport (Shelton), Tacoma Narrows Airport (Gig Harbor), and Ed Carlson Memorial Field (South Lewis County Airport). These airports could meet some of the demand for air passenger service, air cargo operations and general aviation.
The next ste is to collect public input about Washington’s future air transportation demand. A virtual webinar will be in February and, and the commission's next official meeting in the spring. The website will be updated once dates are confirmed. Information: wsdot.wa.gov/aviation/commission/home.htm
Nominations sought for historic preservation
The Washington state Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation is seeking nominations for the 30th annual Awards for Outstanding Achievements in Historic Preservation. The awards recognize people, organizations and projects that have achieved distinction in the field of historic preservation.
Recipients will be recognized via individual video to be posted online to the department's webpage and social media accounts during National Historic Preservation Month, May. Recipients will be requested to submit a video following notification of their respective awards. All videos will be compiled and posted online in May.
Information: dahp.wa.gov/news-events
Grants for Conservation Futures program available
Island County is accepting applications for grants from the 2021 Conservation Futures Program, which is funded by a local property tax. The Conservation Futures tax is used for land protection and stewardship to preserve the irreplaceable character of unique, distinctive lands and to protect habitat.
Organizations eligible to receive these grants include Island County government, cities, towns, special purpose districts, nonprofit nature conservancy organizations and nonprofit historic preservation organizations.
Information: islandcountywa.gov/GSA/Pages/cff.aspx
State report shows salmon still near brink of extinction
A new report from the Governor’s Salmon Recovery Office shows that many salmon populations still are teetering on the brink of extinction.
The report shows that 10 of the 14 species of salmon and steelhead in Washington listed as threatened or endangered under the federal Endangered Species Act are not making progress. Of those, five are in crisis.
“We have come a long way in addressing the factors killing salmon,” Erik Neatherlin, executive coordinator of the Salmon Recovery Office said. “Some salmon populations are strong and nearing recovery. Unfortunately, many challenges are outpacing restoration efforts, holding back recovery of the majority of salmon.”
The report noted that the predicament is expected to worsen as the climate warms and mountain glaciers, which feed cold water to salmon-bearing streams in the summer, continue to disappear. In addition, Washington’s human population is expected to grow from 7.6 million today to 9 million people by 2040, adding the equivalent of three more Seattles to the state.
Weekly unemployment initial claims down
From Jan. 3-9, there were 27,147 initial regular unemployment claims, down 8.4% from the prior week. In total, there were 515,561 total jobless claims, down 7.5% from the prior week, according to the Employment Security Department.
Initial regular claims applications remain at elevated levels and are at 203% above last year’s weekly new claims applications, according to ESD.
In Snohomish County, initial regular claims filed decreased from 2,946 to 2,811, down 4.6% from the prior week. In Island County, those claims filed decreased from 201 to 195, down 3% from the prior week.
People
The Gonzaga University president's list for fall semester 2020 recognized David Austin, Marlin Jones and Summer Sanders, all of Camano Island, for earning a 3.85 to 4.0 GPA.
Gonzaga University's dean's list for fall semester 2020 included Karl Deboer, Trygve DeBoer, Carter Garcea, Danielle Hall and Stephen Sanders, all of Camano Island, and Jesslin Ochoa of Stanwood, for earning a 3.5 to 3.84 GPA.
The University of Utah dean’s list named Logan Ferguson of Stanwood and Helen Rawls of Camano Island for earning GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Spokane Community College's honor roll recognized Kailee Hood of Stanwood for earning a GPA of 3.0 or higher.
Meetings
Island County Commissioners
Island County Commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Information: islandcountywa.gov/commissioners
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, via Zoom. Information: stanwood.wednet.edu
Board members will hold three virtual “Coffee with the Board” events this month: 9-10 a.m. and noon-1 p.m. Jan. 27, and 6:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 28. Information: stanwood.wednet.edu
Stanwood Planning Commission
The city’s Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
Stanwood City Council
The City Council meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.