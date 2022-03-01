Snohomish County Arts and Culture grants open
The Snohomish County Arts and Culture grants are open until March 25. The county’s 1% for the Arts Fund will reimburse up to $2,000 in expenses for projects completed by Dec. 31, 2022. Governments and 501(c)(3) nonprofits can apply for grants or act as sponsors for applicant groups and individuals.
The Snohomish County Arts Commission reviews and recommends awards for projects. Projects for underserved populations and first-time applicants will receive priority consideration, according to county officials.
To apply, visit snocoarts.org.
Community Transit announces changes
Community Transit announced that it will trim some weekday bus routes on March 20. The changes are due to a labor shortage during the pandemic, the agency said.
The cuts are designed for minimal impact to riders, specifically targeting trips and times of day with low ridership, transit officials said in a news release. Affected routes include 511 and 512 at Northgate, and the Swift Green Line between Everett and Bothell.
Ridership is at 55% of pre-pandemic levels, but the agency anticipates a continued steady-but-slow growth as employers call workers back to the office, according to Community Transit surveys.
Visit communitytransit.org/schedules.
Ferry system pushing back start of spring season
Washington State Ferries pushed back the start of its spring season by two weeks, meaning the spring sailing schedule moves to April 10.
Meanwhile, all routes will stay on the winter schedule for an extra two weeks.
Vehicle reservations for those additional weeks will be released at 7 a.m. March 10, at the same time that reservations for April 10 to June 18 will be available.
Confirmed measles case in Snohomish County infant
Snohomish County health officials said last week they identified a measles infection in an infant living within the county. Officials believe the infant became infected while traveling in southern Asia before arriving in Washington.
Members of the infant’s family who were exposed are also being monitored by the county’s Communicable Disease and Surveillance team, officials said.
Health officials said others may have been exposed at Sea-Tac Airport on Feb. 19 between 11:45 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. and at the Seattle Children’s hospital emergency room from 12:34-2:49 a.m. on Feb. 20. Health officials were investigating other potential affected locations.
Measles is a highly contagious and potentially severe disease that causes fever, rash, cough, and red, watery eyes. It is mainly spread through the air after a person with measles coughs or sneezes.
Donate blood this week in Stanwood
Bloodworks NW is hosting a pop-up donation event Tuesday, March 1, and Thursday, March 3, at the Stanwood United Methodist Church. To book an appointment, visit http://schedule.bloodworksnw.org or call 1-800-398-7888.
People
5 earn Eagle Scout honor
Five local scouts were awarded the rank of Eagle Scout during a Court of Honor on Feb. 19. Each completed a community project as part of the requirements to obtain the rank.
- Isaac Randall made four benches that can convert to picnic tables for the Stanwood Camano Community Fair.
- Orion Drake made a bench in memory of Jim Shields at the Pioneer Cemetery on Camano Island.
- James Saldin made a new sign at the dog park on Camano Island and a sign at Maple Grove boat launch.
- Edward Staffenhagen refurbished the sign at the Camano Lutheran Cemetery.
- Daniel Menzer built and installed a bike rack at Iverson Beach Preserve.
Pets
Time to Flip out
Flip was found as a stray and is now looking for his forever home. He's a sweet, mellow guy who just wants to be with people and loves attention. He loves to play and enjoys playing with tennis balls and cuddling with people. Call Camano Animal Shelter at 360-387-1902 or visit camanoanimalshelter.com
Public meetings
- The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at islandcountywa.gov.
North County Fire & EMS Board of Commission meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
Stanwood City Council will meet March 10 for a special workshop meeting at 5 p.m. followed by a regular meeting at 7 p.m., both via Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
- The Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meets at 4:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month. Information: camanofire.com
- Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 1. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu.
