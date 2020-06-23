Island County reopens dog park on Camano
The Henry Hollow dog park on west Camano Island reopened last week. In addition, the Camano Complex ballfields officially reopened.
However, all Island County playgrounds and permanent restrooms remain closed, officials announced in a news release.
Stanwood Senior Center curbside lunch pickup
Stanwood Community and Senior Center has launched curbside lunch pickup for seniors at 11:45 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Meals are $4. Seniors should order a day ahead at 360-629-7403. Menu: stanwoodseniorcenter.org
Mabana Flames donate gas detector to Camano Fire
The Mabana Flames, a citizen group that supports Camano Island firefighters, donated a new four-gas detector to Camano Island Fire & Rescue. Crews use the device to detect the presence of flammable gases, and measure carbon monoxide, hydrogen sulfide and oxygen levels.
“This is a critical tool for us when we’re called to investigate propane or natural gas leaks, or when we receive calls that a carbon monoxide detector is going off in someone’s home,” Camano Fire Chief Levon Yengoyan said. “This donation will keep not only our community safe, but our firefighters as well.”
Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that can be deadly if it builds up or people are exposed to it for long periods.
Snohomish County to work on 47 miles of roads
This summer, Snohomish County Public Works will pave 8.8 miles of road with asphalt and pre-level and/or chip seal about 38 miles of road as part of its Chip Seal Program.
“These projects are important as they help to ensure we don’t end up with larger, more costly road replacement projects in the future,” Public Works Director Kelly Snyder said. “They are also about maintaining the safety of our roads."
Public Works road maintenance crews and construction contractors will practice COVID-19 prevention protocols during these projects.
Information: snohomishcountywa.gov/204/Public-Works
SVC graduating 23 with new BAS-AM degree
Skagit Valley College announced that 23 students will graduate this month with their Bachelor of Applied Science in Applied Management. They represent the inaugural class of students to earn their BAS-AM degree at SVC.
The class began in fall 2018 with members representing various workforce backgrounds, including aviation maintenance, business, education, computer information systems and general studies. The class has an average age of 35, and females represent 66% of the members.
The program is a two-year, career-oriented degree designed for those who have completed an associate’s degree. The 90-credit program combines upper-level managerial and general education courses to provide occupationally contextualized business skills and knowledge for advancement to managerial-level positions or to operate an entrepreneurial venture. Information: skagit.edu/basam
SVC’s Basic Education for Adults program offered online
Skagit Valley College’s Basic Education for Adults program will offer online summer classes starting Monday, July 6. Classes include: high school completion, English language classes, computer classes and a Spanish GED. For enrollment assistance, email advisors at: hscompletion@skagit.edu.
Scholarships still available
Stanwood Eagles 3041 is offering scholarships for members' graduates for the 2020 year. The deadline to apply is July 20. Information: 360-629-3224.
Events
Stanwood Summer Concerts Drive-In Series starts Saturday
The annual Stanwood Summer Concerts will be drive-in this summer. The first concert is from 4-6 p.m. Saturday featuring The Chris Eger Band. It will take place in the west Stanwood in the parking lot on the corner of 101st Ave and 271st Ave NW.
Vehicles will be spaced 6 feet apart, and organizers ask that visitors wear a mask if they get out of their car. There will be a donation bin to collect food for the Stanwood Camano Food Bank.
Crab Dash Fun Run/Walk goes virtual
This year’s Crab Dash fundraiser for Camano Center is virtual. Participants run or walk 5K or 10K anywhere, including outside or on a treadmill, then post pictures to social media or via texts. Runners will share timed results online. This virtual event offers real swag: Crab Dash T-shirt, snack bars, a Crab Dash race bib and coupons. Entry fee is $25. Deadline is June 26. Information: camanocenter.org
Meetings
City of Stanwood
The Stanwood City Council will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25. The meetings are online and open to the public. stanwoodwa.org
Island County Commissioners
Island County commissioners meet regularly on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Videos can be viewed at islandcountywa.gov/Commissioners.
Pets
Meet Sonny at NOAH
Sonny is a happy Husky looking for his new best friend. He is a friendly, active guy who is always ready for an adventure. He weighs 53 pounds. Sonny is not suited for apartment living. He can be particular about his doggy friends and may do best as an only pet. To adopt pets, call NOAH at 360-629-7055 for an appointment.
