Snohomish County OKs detached accessory dwelling units
Snohomish County Council members voted unanimously last week to ease restrictions on rural detached accessory dwelling units. The change now allows rural parcels as small as 25,000 square feet to have these housing units, sometimes referred to as "mother-in-law" units.
"This is a great option for families, including a potential home for elderly relatives," Nate Nehring, the Snohomish County councilmember representing the Stanwood area, wrote on social media. "As housing becomes more expensive, it's critical we think outside the box to support Sno Co families."
Information: snohomishcountywa.gov
Ferry system cancels trips to Sidney, B.C.
As Washington State Ferries look to ramp up its service going into the spring and summer, it’s focusing on the domestic routes and taking a step back from travel to Sidney, B.C. The ferry system is not going to reopen travel to and from Canada out of the Anacortes terminal this spring and likely won’t do so in the summer either, according to spokesperson Ian Sterling.
Several obstacles stand in the way of relaunching the service, including staff shortages and extra struggles with going from one country to another, Sterling said. That doesn’t mean that this service is going away forever, he said.
Snohomish County adds 2 new judge positions
Gov. Jay Inslee signed a new law last week that adds two Superior Court judges in Snohomish County, pushing the county’s total to 17. It is the county's first expansion since 2007.
With the recent death of Judge Cassandra Lopez-Shaw, the county has three vacancies to fill.
Superior Court judges handle felony criminal cases, juvenile cases and a wide range of civil cases.
Bottom fish management the topic of two public Fish and Wildlife meetings
Management options for coastal recreational bottom fish in 2023 and 2024 will be discussed in two virtual public meetings hosted by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The Pacific Fishery Management Council that manages West Coast bottom fish is considering annual catch limits, seasons and bag limits.
The first meeting, March 16, will discuss the options for recreational bottom-fish seasons. The latter, on May 3, will consider recommendations and hear final input. Information: wdfw.wa.gov
Local AAUW accepting scholarship applications
American Association of University Women Stanwood-Camano branch has three available scholarships of $6,000 availabl to local students.
Applications for university students in their junior or senior year or master’s degree program will be accepted until April 30. Students must be residents of Stanwood, Arlington or Camano Island area or are graduates of Arlington, Lakewood, Stanwood or Lincoln Hill high schools. Apply at aauwsc.org/scholarship.
Use of force by police redefined in new law
People with mental health problems and juveniles can be detained or restrained by law enforcement, according to new legislation on the use of force.
The new law, House Bill 1735, passed the Washington State House with a 90-5 vote, and passed in the Senate 49-0. It was signed into law March 4 by Gov. Jay Inslee.
The bill was drafted to end confusion caused by the adoption of a law last year that prevented crisis responders from receiving police assistance.
“It adjusts 2021 police reform legislation by clarifying when an officer can use reasonable force in a non-criminal incident, such as a mental health crisis,” Inslee said.
Public meetings
- The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at islandcountywa.gov.
North County Fire & EMS Board of Commission meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
Stanwood City Council will meet at 5 p.m. March 24 for a special workshop meeting and at 7 p.m. March 24 for a regular meeting via Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
The Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meets at 4:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month. Information: camanofire.com
- Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 15. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu.
